Watch 6-year-old Oliver try to 'steal' second base at Astros game

Start spreading the booooos, but not for the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, who blew a three-run lead in the bottom of the 9th inning. Houston entered the game with 43 wins on the season, eight games behind the New York Yankees. The game started off with electric firepower on both ends, with Houston launching a three-run blast courtesy of Alex Bregman in the top of the 1st inning, but Giancarlo answered shortly after in the bottom of the 1st, driving in DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. The game was tied at three apiece until Yordan Álvarez stepped up to the plate in the top of the 3rd, launching a three-run blast to right field, driving in José Altuve and Bregman.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO