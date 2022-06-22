ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Watch 6-year-old Oliver try to 'steal' second base at Astros game

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubon even tried to help the boy pull the base out of the...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Astros, try to continue home win streak

Houston Astros (43-25, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (51-18, first in the AL East) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Houston Astros trying to extend a 14-game home winning streak. New York has a 29-7 record at home and a 51-18 record overall. Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Astros' Baker critical of Siri admiring homer: 'He should've ran'

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wasn't a fan of outfielder Jose Siri admiring his mammoth home run during Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. With the Astros leading 7-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Siri crushed a solo home run and took a long look at it before rounding the bases.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Mets star Carlos Carrasco exits start vs. Astros with apparent injury

The New York Mets are hoping to get their two superstar pitchers back in action soon as both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are reportedly nearing a return to the mound. Unfortunately, the Mets were dealt another injury blow on Wednesday, as Carlos Carrasco exited Wednesday’s start against the Houston Astros. According to Steve Gelbs, Carrasco was removed from the game with an apparent injury, another significant blow for the Mets, who simply cannot seem to stay healthy this year.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mont Belvieu, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez suspended five games for contact with umpire, unsportsmanlike conduct

MLB umpire Doug Eddings had an historically rough night on the job earlier this week while manning home plate during a game between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez aired his frustrations with Eddings and was ejected prior to the first pitch of the final contest in the three-game set.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees walk it off in style after electric 9th inning to beat Astros

Start spreading the booooos, but not for the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, who blew a three-run lead in the bottom of the 9th inning. Houston entered the game with 43 wins on the season, eight games behind the New York Yankees. The game started off with electric firepower on both ends, with Houston launching a three-run blast courtesy of Alex Bregman in the top of the 1st inning, but Giancarlo answered shortly after in the bottom of the 1st, driving in DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge. The game was tied at three apiece until Yordan Álvarez stepped up to the plate in the top of the 3rd, launching a three-run blast to right field, driving in José Altuve and Bregman.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Astros GM Jeff Luhnow has surprising new business venture

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is back in the sports world, though not in the United States. Luhnow is the head of an investment group that completed the purchase of Spanish soccer club Leganes. The disgraced ex-GM even appeared in Spain at a press conference to speak about the acquisition, as publicized by the club’s Twitter account.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 teams Yankees can blame for Astros’ sustained dominance

Why be mad at the Houston Astros for cheating when you can redirect your attention to other boneheaded MLB teams that made them even better, New York Yankees fans? The cheating has an expiration date (we think), after all. As the Bombers gear up for a four-game weekend series against...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vivid Seats#Chevy#The Houston Astros#The New York Mets#The Associated Press
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy