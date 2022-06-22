ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Blue: Don’t Eat Blue Foods? Sez Who?

By David Hammond
Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1960s, the sounds of summer were kids yelping and yowling in the Portage Park pool, the crackle of overhead connections of electric buses as they passed through the Central and Irving Park intersection, and, of course, the tintinnabulation of the Good Humor truck’s bell. Every...

Enjoy the sweet side of life at Candycopia

Sweet dreams do come true! Oak Park residents, Patrick and Alycia Mason, along with their school aged daughters Addison and Campbell, proudly opened Candycopia in the historic Medical Arts building, 717 Lake St., on Saturday June 18. The Oak Park newcomer boasts an array of thoughtfully curated treats and a menu of 11 candy-topped ice cream creations. As a bonus, a bevy of eager high school aged employees bring the colorful space to life.
Iterative Art: A Review of Layer, Mark, Repeat at Chicago Artists Coalition

Repetition is painful. Repetition is frustrating. Repetition is harmful. Consider how repetition is used as a punishment by the dated grade school discipline of writing on a chalkboard: repeatedly writing a phrase to cause the student to meditate on it and retain the lesson. Repetition is satisfying. Repetition is empowering....
VOTE NOW: Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

After receiving nearly 300 submissions highlights nearly 80 separate delicious hot dogs across the Chicago area, we have narrowed it down to ten restaurants. Now we need your help to determine the top five hot dogs in Chicago!. Cast your vote below to let us know where to find the...
Band Leaders: A Review of New Albums by Chris Greene Quartet and Bowmanville

Chris Greene Quartet’s latest album is titled “PlaySpace2: Play Harder,” which clearly marks it as a sequel to 2019’s “PlaySpace,” which documented a performance at Evanston’s Space. But “PlaySpace2” is a stranger bird; it comprises five tracks from three different sessions—with one track not even recorded at Space.
Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
Today In The Culture, June 23, 2022: Church Ruins Becoming Museums | Chicago Philharmonic Calls the Ghostbusters | Château Carbide Rooftop Returns

The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago’s DARKROOM, their annual benefit auction, brought in $230,000 to support the museum. Funds raised at DARKROOM will provide critical support for the museum’s exhibitions, collections and community engagement initiatives for the 2022-2023 season. The event was held at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center, co-chaired by Jennifer and Joe Shanahan. Over 300 guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music while perusing auction items by celebrated contemporary artists. Works sold included pieces by Dawoud Bey, Terry Evans, Ayana Jackson, Dawit Petros, Alec Soth, Edra Soto and Penelope Umbrico. The benefit auction was presented by Sotheby’s. Longtime MoCP supporters Lawrence K. and Maxine Snider were honored during the evening for their contributions to the museum. For the past decade, they have sponsored the Snider Prize, which is a purchase award given to emerging artists in their final year of graduate study by the museum annually. Recent recipients Kei Ito and Alayna N Pernell were in attendance to help honor them. More here.
Diapers, Kids Clothes And More To Be Given Away On Southwest Side In Honor Of Young Mother Killed Buying Used Stroller

ARCHER HEIGHTS — Free diapers, kids clothing, baby food and more are available Saturday for families thanks to a Southwest Side group. The Southwest Collective is back with its monthly Freebies for Families event, hosting giveaways the last Saturday of every month. People can grab what they need from the United Credit Union parking lot noon-2 p.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Pulaski Road.
Eating OUt(side)

Whether you’re looking for a cozy patio, an outdoor market, or a fun food truck, we’ve got you covered with recommendations on all things alfresco. One absolute maxim for city and suburban restaurants is that people love eating outside. Even when conditions are less than ideal—a bit too chilly, a bit too windy—people still flock to the great outdoors, be it in a landscaped backyard, rooftop patio with a view, or even a few plastic tables lined up near a fire hydrant.
Residents Can Get Into One of Illinois’ Best Attractions For Free Next Week

Tripadvisor has a list of the best family attractions in Chicago and the order was a little surprising, to be honest. I would love to know the parameters for how they concocted this list. 6 of the top 10, in my opinion, wouldn't be the most enjoyable for the entire family. According to their list, here are what they say are the 10 best things to do in Chicago with kids.
Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
Cinergy Dine-in Cinemas to Open Illinois Wheeling Town Center Location

This July, Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas’ new seven-screen movie theater location will open at Illinois’ Wheeling Town Center. Cinergy Wheeling marks Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group’s ninth location, which will offer experiences such as recline-and-dine cinemas, with a selection of alcoholic beverages and chef-inspired American dishes, and a sports bar lounge area.
Today In The Culture, June 24, 2022: Sundays on State | CSO Names First Fellow | Factory, Congo Square Announce Seasons

“A new report shows that having a mortgage is far more expensive than having a lease, a disparity that is helping to cool a red-hot housing market,” reports the New York Times. The Wall Street Journal reports that “Mortgage rates reached the highest level in more than thirteen years for the second straight week,” with some lenders quoting rates above six percent.
