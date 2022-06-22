True Blue: Don’t Eat Blue Foods? Sez Who?

The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago’s DARKROOM, their annual benefit auction, brought in $230,000 to support the museum. Funds raised at DARKROOM will provide critical support for the museum’s exhibitions, collections and community engagement initiatives for the 2022-2023 season. The event was held at the Columbia College Chicago Student Center, co-chaired by Jennifer and Joe Shanahan. Over 300 guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music while perusing auction items by celebrated contemporary artists. Works sold included pieces by Dawoud Bey, Terry Evans, Ayana Jackson, Dawit Petros, Alec Soth, Edra Soto and Penelope Umbrico. The benefit auction was presented by Sotheby’s. Longtime MoCP supporters Lawrence K. and Maxine Snider were honored during the evening for their contributions to the museum. For the past decade, they have sponsored the Snider Prize, which is a purchase award given to emerging artists in their final year of graduate study by the museum annually. Recent recipients Kei Ito and Alayna N Pernell were in attendance to help honor them. More here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO