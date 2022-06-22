ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Detroit Red Wings Have Roster Decisions Ahead Of 2022-23 Season

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season the Detroit Red Wings showed early that they can be competitive again and win some games. The second half proved that Detroit still has a long way to go and that the rebuild is not yet over. With that said the Red Wings have some free agents, both RFA...

puckprose.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Red Wings D Moritz Seider’s hilarious reaction to winning Calder Trophy

The Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider had one heck of a season. On Tuesday night, he was rewarded for his efforts by winning the 2021-2022 Calder Trophy given to the league’s top rookie. It’s quite the accomplishment, especially considering the lack of team success around him for the Red Wings. After winning the award, […] The post Red Wings D Moritz Seider’s hilarious reaction to winning Calder Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Coaching Search, Calder Trophy & More

The chatter around the Detroit Red Wings almost exclusively pertains to one of two topics: the team’s vacant head coach position, and newly-crowned Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider. So let’s catch up with all that chatter and see what else is happening regarding the team from Motown. Trotz,...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens GM Hughes’ Top Priorities for 2022 Offseason

Talking to the media back at the 2022 NHL Combine, Hughes said the NHL Entry Draft is not as critical as July 13, the start of free agency, regarding Price’s situation (to get clarity on the situation). The Habs can only put his contract on long-term injured reserved (LTIR) if they know for sure Price’s knee isn’t good to go. However, if the opposite rings true, it’s not like they’re out of the woods.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
FanSided

Ken Rosenthal eviscerates Detroit Tigers rebuild, GM Al Avila

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal took the Detroit Tigers to task, exposing their deficiencies this season and blaming general manager Al Avila for failures. Detroit sits fourth in AL Central standings with a 26-42 record, one win ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals. Although the Royals are mailing it in...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Abbotsford Canucks sign Matt Alfaro to a one-year AHL contract

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Matt Alfaro to a one-year American Hockey League contract, the club announced Wednesday morning. Alfaro, 25, played 13 games with the Canucks on a professional tryout agreement during the 2021–22 regular season, scoring four goals and seven points. He was held scoreless in two playoff games with the team.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Grading Detroit Pistons' 2022 NBA draft haul: An A for getting Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver pulled off another strong NBA draft on Thursday night, taking Purdue guard Jaden Ivey at No. 5 and trading with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks to nab Memphis center Jalen Duren at No. 13. The Pistons also added Italian wing Gabriele Procida in the second round, with the 36th overall pick. Grading Detroit's three selections: ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taro Hirose
Person
Danny Dekeyser
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Carter Rowney
Person
Olli Juolevi
Person
Sam Gagner
Person
Calvin Pickard
Person
Marc Staal
Person
Magnus Hellberg
Yardbarker

Former Penguins Coach Dan Bylsma Hired by Kraken AHL Affiliate

The Firebirds are the first official AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken, and they drop the puck on their first season for the 2022-23 season. This will not be Bylsma’s first tenure as an AHL head coach; starting in 2004 he coached multiple farm teams before landing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2008.
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vancouver Canucks announce hockey ops changes

The Vancouver Canucks have announced several changes to the hockey operations department, as general manager Patrik Allvin continues to overhaul the front office. Ryan Johnson has been promoted to assistant to the general manager, but retains his status as GM of the Abbotsford Canucks. Scott Young will now be director of player personnel, while Frank Golden has joined as a college free agent scout.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Red Wings#Ufa
Yardbarker

Sources: Predators, Filip Forsberg remain far apart on extension

DENVER — As the Nashville Predators were saluting their fans after being swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche in early May, Filip Forsberg took an extra long lap around Bridgestone Arena to soak it all in. You know, just in case. That might have...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hoops Rumors

Report: Pistons unlikely to pursue Deandre Ayton following outcome of draft

The Pistons‘ draft haul Thursday night makes it less likely that they’ll pursue Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Ayton was believed to be Detroit’s main target after opening up roughly $43M in cap space by agreeing to trade Jerami Grant to the Trail Blazers. Thursday’s deals knock that number down to about $30M, which sources tell Edwards the team plans to use to sign multiple players rather than handing out one large contract.
DETROIT, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Detroit Burgers | 10 Must-Try Burgers in Detroit Michigan

If you’re looking for the best burgers in Detroit, you’ve come to the right place!. Burgers are easy to love, which is why they are so popular. The combination of a juicy ground beef patty and a fresh, fluffy bun functions as the perfect canvas for a culinary adventure.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
ESPN

Fight Night at the Joe: Remembering the legendary Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings brawl of 1997

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Javier Baez, Tigers’ putrid offense doing something not seen in 54 years

The Detroit Tigers entered the 2022 campaign with lofty expectations. The AL Central was projected to be a rather weak division and Detroit made a number of offseason acquisitions. Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez highlighted the Tigers transactions which had fans dreaming of a return to the playoffs. But the Tigers currently place just one […] The post Javier Baez, Tigers’ putrid offense doing something not seen in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

261K+
Followers
494K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy