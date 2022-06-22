ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Upstate Films debuts ‘$5 Wednesday Movies’ at its Hudson Valley theaters

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Upstate Films is cutting the price of Wednesday movie tickets at its two Hudson Valley cinemas. The company has introduced...

westfaironline.com

Related
Daily Voice

Extras Casting Call For Movie Filming In Kingston

Casting is currently underway for paid extras and two child actor parts for an upcoming film that takes place in 1939. "Lost On A Moutain In Maine," based on the true account of a boy's harrowing journey through the vast wilderness of the Katahdin Mountains, will be filming in Ulster County in Kingston throughout July, said the Hudson Valley Film Commission who is working on the film.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Star of Broadway’s Frozen Will Perform in Beacon this Weekend

If you’re looking for a great show to see and you don’t want to drive to New York City, how about staying close to home and heading for Beacon? There is a great show featuring a Broadway star happening this weekend and all you have to do is get yourself to the Beacon Performing Arts Center on Main Street in Beacon.
BEACON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Children Actors Needed for Film in Kingston, NY this July

A tale of survival is how the professionals are describing "Lost in The Mountains of Main" a film shooting in Ulster County this July. It should come as no surprise, but there are a ton of projects filming across the Hudson Valley this summer. If you've been looking to scratch that acting itch the summer of 2022 is the perfect time to do it.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids

Summer is officially here, and that means the kids are home from school. What fun adventures do you have planned with the kids in your life? Days by the pool? Trips to the beach? That all sounds like fun, but when you get tired of hanging by the pool, there are some awesome places right here in the Hudson Valley that are both educational and fun.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson, NY
Entertainment
City
Hudson, NY
Saugerties, NY
Entertainment
City
Saugerties, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Club at Former Prime Time in Highland Announces Grand Opening

There was a time when Prime Time in Highland was one of the hottest spots in the Hudson Valley. It was a gay bar, but everybody was welcomed, no matter what their sexual preference was. Prime Time was always busy. You’d be lucky to get a parking space on a weekend night. But once you did, you got to be part of the fun party going on inside.
HIGHLAND, NY
105.5 The Wolf

‘Doll Like’ Casting Needed in West Shokan, NY

Has your kid ever wanted to be part of an animated film? Who wouldn't want to be a cartoon right? One local Hudson Valley filmmaker is casting in the area for a unique opportunity. Hudson Valley Film Commission shared yet another compelling casting call. A local filmmaker has created a...
WEST SHOKAN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester

Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester. Summer is here and that means tons of fun in the sun. And what better way to wind down the day with your kids than a drive-in movie! In the surrounding area, there are a few options to check out a new movie or enjoy a classics. Load up with the car with snacks, bug spray, chairs, and blankets and visit one — or all! — of these nearby drive-ins.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
101.5 WPDH

Black Bear Spotted Near Interstate-84, Dutchess County, NY Hotel

Police and Hudson Valley officials are warning the public after black bears were spotted near I-84, Route 52, and a local hotel. On Tuesday, June 21, the Town of Fishkill Police Department confirmed a black bear was spotted near the Courtyard by Marriott Fishkill. Police jokingly wondered if the bear was hoping to play "hide and seek" with any hotel guests.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

AutoCamp Catskills brings fleet of Airstreams to former Saugerties KOA

If you pay any attention at all to the kinds of development issues that tend to provoke ire among citizens at Town Board and Planning Board meetings, you will know that proposals to build “glamping” resorts are high up on that list. Sure, they’re relatively green businesses; but almost no locals can afford their pricetags, and there’s no guarantee that the wealthy out-of-towners who come to stay at such places will spend much at local shops and restaurants.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hvmag.com

Bluebird Hunter Lodge Is an All-Seasons Escape in the Catskills

Renderings courtesy of Bluebird Hunter Lodge, Lark Hotels. The Bluebird by Lark lodge welcomes skiers, snowboarders, and lovers of the great outdoors for Hunter Mountain adventures. For anyone who adores the great outdoors, there’s no place quite like Hunter Mountain. Throughout the year, the Hudson Valley destination offers a host...
HUNTER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
vigourtimes.com

Eclectic cafes in Kinderhook and Hudson

Hello, summer and leisurely weekend drives to points north and south. Lately, we’ve been seeing truly worthwhile restaurants in quieter, outlying towns. Schuylerville and Glens Falls look ready to steal some of Saratoga Springs’ dining thunder, and historic Kinderhook, a short drive from Hudson, has a blossoming dining scene.
101.5 WPDH

Giant Family Carnival This Week in Dutchess County

Summertime is fun time, and there are plenty of fun things to do right here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, starting today, there is something ultra-fun happening right here in Dutchess County. It’s the LaGrange Family Carnival, and it runs today right through Sunday. I can still remember...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

