Kim Kardashian Slaps Jimmy Fallon During SKKN Facial in Stiletto-Heeled Bodysuit on ‘Tonight Show’

Kim Kardashian went purely minimalist for a late-night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

For the occasion, the “Kardashians” star sat down with Fallon in a slim-fitting black bodysuit. The sleek jersey one-piece included a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a deep rounded neckline, as well as long legs resembling leggings. Completing Kardashian’s ensemble was her now-signature bleach blonde waist-length hair, as well as nude lipstick and a French-tipped manicure.

During her sit-down with Fallon, Kardashian took the chance to give the late-night host a facial using her unisex SKKN face oil, discuss her children’s singing and how she’s bonded over dermatology with boyfriend Pete Davidson. You can watch her full interview on YouTube , below:

When it came to shoes, Kardashian’s footwear was already attached to her outfit, resembling a set of pointed-toe pumps. The interior shoes featured dramatically extended triangular toes, complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The style has become synonymous with Kardashian’s current “Balenciaga era,” where she’s worn similar styles in a range of colors, textures and ensembles by creative director Demna.

The boot pant is one of the most recent daring trends, due to its hybrid merge of fashion and footwear. Most styles feature pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels, merged with a single-tone, stretchy upper that creates a silhouette similar to leggings or trousers. The style has also been worn by Cardi B and Hailee Steinfeld, though Kardashian’s known for wearing them from her closeness with Balenciaga designer Demna. Legging, pant and even jean-like pairs have also launched from Saint Laurent, Richard Quinn and Dolce and Gabbana in recent months.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, including Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from towering Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

