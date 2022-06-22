ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

A North Texas school district is banning hoodies and limiting dresses and skirts

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORNEY, Texas — A North Texas school district has announced an updated dress code for the upcoming school year, including a ban on hoodies and dresses. The Forney Independent School District, a district of about 14,000 students east of Dallas, announced the changes Tuesday. Two main changes were...

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
Carrollton deemed 'one of the safest cities in Dallas and Denton County' at Thursday town hall

Carrollton's Korean community and allies gathered at the Grand Luxe Hall off of Old Denton Road to begin discussions on how to keep Carrollton's Korean community safe. Following a May shooting in Dallas' Korea Town, Carrollton's Korean community became concerned with their own safety. At the town hall, representatives from the Korean Society of Dallas, the city of Farmers Branch, the city of Carrollton and Dallas County commissioner JJ Koch discussed how important the safety of the Korean community is and how starting the conversation of community safety will ultimately lead to appropriate action in place to ensure everyone feels safe.
Some Dallas organizations not happy with new promoter ordinance

DALLAS — A newly-approved ordinance in Dallas will now put more responsibility on event promoters and venue operators in response to several gun violence incidents in the city. On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance that had been a major topic of discussion...
Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
Protestors, Counter-Protestors Descend on Downtown Dallas Amid Roe v Wade Reversal

Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.
Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
As Housing Supply Fails to Meet Demand in Dallas, the Rent's Too Darn High

By now, you probably already feel the pinch. As more and more people move to Texas, the least surprising thing ever is happening in Dallas: Rents are skyrocketing. The Texas Realtors 2021 Relocation Report found that between 537,000 and 582,000 people moved to Texas in 2019, and the state ranked second overall in relocation activity in the same year. But with this influx of new people comes the problem of where they are going to live, and demand is now higher than supply.
