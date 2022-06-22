ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Former Illinois state senator sentenced to one year in prison, here's why

By State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIlS0_0gIVCQuS00

A federal judge in Chicago handed down a one-year prison sentence Tuesday for a former state senator who once chaired the Senate Labor Committee.

Tom Cullerton, a Villa Park Democrat, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of embezzlement for receiving salary and benefits from Teamsters Joint Council 25 as a purported union organizer even though he admitted to doing little or no work for the union.

Cullerton, 52, was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012 to represent the 23rd District, which at that time spanned a portion of northern DuPage County. He had previously worked as a truck driver and was a member of a local Teamsters union.

Earlier story:Former Illinois state Sen. Tom Cullerton pleads guilty to 1 count of embezzlement

In March 2013, shortly after being sworn into office, he was given a job at Teamsters Joint Council 25 and he remained on the payroll until February 2016.

In addition to receiving a salary, monthly car and telephone allowances and bonuses, prosecutors said, Teamsters Joint Council 25 also funded Cullerton’s health and pension benefits through Teamsters Local Union 734, all totaling $248,828.

Cullerton was indicted in August 2019 on 40 counts of embezzlement. But he maintained his innocence and continued to serve in the Senate, although he was stripped of his chairmanship of the Labor Committee.

In March of this year, however, he entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in which he admitted to one count of embezzlement. He then resigned his Senate seat and was replaced by former state Rep. Diane Pappas, who is not running for a full term in that office.

Earlier:Tom Cullerton resigns Senate seat, reportedly plans to change plea in federal case

In addition to his prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman also ordered Cullerton to repay the union $223,828, an amount that reflected the fact that he had previously made a $25,000 restitution payment. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek forfeiture of his Villa Park residence

Prosecutors initially asked for an 18-month sentence, which they said would reflect the seriousness of the crime.

In a court filing earlier this month, they noted that after Cullerton lost his job at Teamsters Joint Council 25, he took another “do-nothing” job as a salesman for a video gaming company in 2017 where he received a salary of $1,000 a week, an amount that was later doubled to $2,000 a week, even though he brought in little if any business for the company. He was not charged in relation to those payments.

He continued to receive those payments, prosecutors argued, until the investigation into his Teamsters employment became public.

Cullerton’s defense attorney, however, argued for a more lenient sentence of three years’ probation, with an order to perform community service and pay restitution, arguing that Cullerton was currently employed doing shift work at a warehouse and that money continues to be a source of stress for his family.

“Tom is a good and decent man who made a terrible mistake,” attorney Daniel Collins wrote in a court filing. “He should not have accepted the Teamsters salary and benefits without doing enough to earn them. Tom will live the rest of his life with deep regret and shame, but he is determined to make it right and continue in some way to help his community.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 3

Related
newschannel20.com

Illinois AG reacts to Supreme Court concealed carry decision

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. Today’s decision striking down New York’s statutory scheme does not affect Illinois’ concealed-carry laws or other gun...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Primary Election coming up next Tuesday, former President Donald Trump is coming to Illinois tomorrow night for a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon. The 45th President is expected to officially endorse Mary Miller, of rural Coles County, who’s running against fellow Republican Rodney Davis, in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District. Also attending will be State Senator Darren Bailey of Louisville, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to run in the Governor’s race in November. Bailey’s been a long-time supporter of Miller, also a farmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
geneseorepublic.com

Here's what to know about purchasing or owning a firearm in Illinois

One of the most significant pieces of gun control legislation in the three decades is passed the U.S.Senate with bipartisan support Thursday. It comes a month after a teenage gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle massacred 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The bill goes to the...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Villa Park, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois lawmakers react to Supreme Court strike down of New York gun law

(WMBD) — The United States Supreme Court released an opinion Thursday morning that strikes down a New York gun control law, which was deemed too restrictive. The law in question requires those wishing to obtain a concealed carry license to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. The Court’s opinion stated that this law prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”
ILLINOIS STATE
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Confidential Investigation Recommends Termination of Maywood’s Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong –

“Rather than uncovering evidence supporting her complaints, the investigation found a culture of fear and intimidation in Maywood created by Village Manager Wells-Armstrong.”. In March of 2022, Maywood Village Manager, and former mayor of Kankakee, Chasity Wells-Armstrong lodged a complaint alleging Mayor Booker was subjecting her to a hostile work...
MAYWOOD, IL
wsiu.org

A new audit shows widespread fraud in PUA assistance in Illinois

Three southern Illinois republican lawmakers are calling for immediate hearings after a recent audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Representatives Patrick Windhorst, Dave Severin and Paul Jacobs say the audit revealed more than half of pandemic-related unemployment assistance paid out by the the Illinois Department of Employment Security was paid out fraudulently.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cullerton
illinoisnewsroom.org

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey joining Trump and Miller at rally

MONTICELLO – State Senator Darren Bailey, a leading contender in the Illinois Republican gubernatorial race, is joining former President Trump and U.S. Representative Mary Miller at a rally this Saturday evening, June 25, at the Adams County fairgrounds in Mendon. Bailey is a long-time supporter of Miller. The freshman...
WMBD/WYZZ

REPORT: Illinois gas pump sticker mandate headed to federal court

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – By next Friday, gas stations statewide will be paying $500 a day if they do not display a state-mandated sticker on pumps. The new state law is being fought in federal court by the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. The association claims the sign requirement is forced political speech, according to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

VP Kamala Harris to Travel to Illinois Friday, Make Stops in Chicago and Suburbs

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to travel to the Chicago area Friday. Harris is expected to attend events both in Chicago and in Plainfield. In Chicago, Harris is slated to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials conference, which the group says is the largest national gathering of Latino policymakers.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Embezzlement#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#Teamsters Joint Council#The General Assembly#Teamsters Local Union#The Labor Committee
977wmoi.com

Study Illustrates Where Illinois Tax Dollars Come From

A new report shows from where Illinois state government gets most of its tax revenue. The Pew Charitable Trusts has produced a breakdown of where tax dollars come from and it varies widely. In Illinois, nearly 40% of tax dollars come from personal income taxes. Broad-based personal income taxes are...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Drew Peterson has unlikely ally in bid to silence former attorney

JOLIET, Ill. — Convicted wife killer Drew Peterson has an unlikely ally in his efforts to keep his former attorney from sharing the ex-cop’s secrets.  The man who prosecuted Peterson — the same man who Peterson was later convicted of attempting to hire a hit man to kill — Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow […]
WILL COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC Chicago

When is the 2022 Illinois Primary Election?

Illinois' primary election is almost one week away. While the primaries historically occurred in March, they will be held on June 28 this year. That's because during the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 825, which shifted the primaries. As usual, Republican and Democratic nominees for governor...
Chicago magazine

Few Chicagoans Have Heard of the Deadliest Day in State History

The deadliest mass killing in Illinois history took place in the 1920s, but it wasn’t the St. Valentine’s Massacre. It didn’t even happen in Chicago: it happened in Herrin, a small town in Williamson County, in deep Southern Illinois. Most Chicagoans have probably never heard of Herrin, but 100 years ago today, on June 22, 1922, union miners shot and stabbed 21 “scabs” who were shipping coal in violation of a nationwide mining strike. No one was ever punished for the killings, and for decades afterward, no one in Herrin spoke a word about what became known to history as the Herrin Massacre.
CHICAGO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Illinois gas station owners still fighting Democratic pump sticker law

Illinois gas station owners want drivers to know their state has the highest gas taxes in the Midwest. That's the message the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association wants to add to the stickers Democratic lawmakers have required them to display on every gas pump starting July 1. Stations are being...
ILLINOIS STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin. Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Attorney Kathleen Zellner says the defense team made the request.
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy