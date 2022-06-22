ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

Florida man in cow pajamas arrested on drug charges

By Daisy Ruth
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UXWw_0gIVBuEL00

OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man dressed in cow pajamas was one of five people recently arrested on multiple drug charges in Okeechobee County.

According to the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post, members of the narcotics task force and special response team served a search warrant at a home on S.W. 22nd Street in Okeechobee.

Kidnapped Florida man drives erratically ‘in hopes of being pulled over’

The sheriff’s office said during a search of the home, methamphetamine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were found.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wP5Hz_0gIVBuEL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhwco_0gIVBuEL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Khbcj_0gIVBuEL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sijJb_0gIVBuEL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084lOV_0gIVBuEL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZICsC_0gIVBuEL00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkD9l_0gIVBuEL00

“Bonnell, whom we see in the colorful outfit looking “udder-ly” confused, received an additional charge of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post. He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession

Rumsley was arrested for the sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lewis and Karlie Lacey were also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Loren Johnston was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information who want to remain anonymous can call the sheriff’s office at 863-763-7787.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
treasurecoast.com

Woman found dead in Palm City identified

Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The woman found dead in Palm City has been identified. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office identified the murder victim as 49-year-old Lorri Summer Wright. She lived in Texas and had family in Georgia. The search for Stephenson started after deputies found Wright dead in a...
PALM CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Okeechobee, FL
County
Okeechobee County, FL
Okeechobee, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wflx.com

2 arrested for mail theft in St. Lucie County

Two people were arrested Tuesday for stealing mail from mailboxes in a Port St. Lucie retirement community. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced the arrests Thursday. Sheryl Lynn Snyder, 33, of Vero Beach, and Emmett Chamberlain Dacey, 31, of Fort Pierce, were arrested after...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kidnapped Florida man drove erratically so police would pull him over, authorities say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida dog breeder who was kidnapped purposefully got police to pull over a car so he could get some help. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Tsdekiel Sellers of Atlanta, 25-year-old Benyahveen Radcliffe of Buffalo, and 22-year-old Kashaveeyah Bragdon of Tallahassee, were arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping, carjacking, armed burglary and home invasion after posing as interested dog buyers.
995qyk.com

Check Out What This Florida Man Was Wearing When He Got Arrested

Talk about dressing to impress! A Florida Man was wearing cow pajamas when he and his friends were arrested. You can’t make this stuff up!. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office raided a house in Okeechobee over the weekend and hit the jackpot. Inside they found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. There were six people arrested including Richard Anthony Bonnell who was wearing some unique attire. This Florida man was wearing black and white cow pajamas with pink trim. Here, check it out:
OKEECHOBEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Cow#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#Pajamas#S W 22nd Street#Nexstar Media Inc
veronews.com

Body found in Roseland; deputies investigating

ROSELAND — Sheriff’s detectives were investigating the discovery of a body Tuesday. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of the body being found about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of 130th Street in Roseland, west of U.S. 1. Sheriff’s officials said the death of the unidentified person may be a drug overdose.
ROSELAND, FL
98online.com

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) – Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County...
850wftl.com

Suspected land mine found on Treasure Coast beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY- Sheriff’s deputies and officials from Patrick Air Force base responded to reports of what appeared to be a ‘old military ordnance’ in the 1800 block of South A1A between Fort Pierce and Vero Beach. The object was spotted on the beach by a person...
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cw34.com

Insanity pleas possible for man who killed couple, ate man's face

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Austin Harrouff, the 25-year-old man awaiting trial for the two murders and attempted murder he committed when he was a college student, will likely be able to use an insanity plea but has to clear a few legal hurdles before the proceedings can continue. In...
TEQUESTA, FL
click orlando

Melbourne police conducting death investigation in Wickham Park

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Wickham Park. Detectives said they are currently on the scene in addition to personnel from the medical examiner’s office. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish...
MELBOURNE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy