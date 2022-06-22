Harley Quinn is Being Killed Off?

It’s funny just thinking of Chris Evans’ desire to go back to playing the part of the Human Torch, but not in a mocking or bad way. Instead, it’s amusing since this was the first Marvel role he ended up playing, and he did it quite well. Without trying to disrespect Michael B. Jordan, he did it even better since his role as the carefree hothead that eventually became the Human Torch didn’t feel quite as serious. Johnny’s character in the comics was usually a little more carefree and not quite as serious, and again, with all respect to Jordan, the 2015 version felt a little too serious. But at this time it does sound as though the desire to have Evans back as Captain America at some point is bound to be a desire, but when thinking of the MCU, it would appear that Chris would rather come back as Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four. That’s not entirely surprising, it did look as though he had fun with the role back in the day when he was acting alongside Jessica Alba and the others.

