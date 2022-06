Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing a firsthand look at the threats he and his family have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. On Sunday, the Republican shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO