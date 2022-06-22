Rastelli-coached Manchester U-12 softball opens tourney with win

Buy Now Manchester's Soren Vyse smacks a three run homer slides in safely at home in the second inning, during the game with Vernon, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Northwest Park in Manchester. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

It was a year ago that Rob Rastelli guided the Manchester Little League U-12 baseball All-Star team to the District 8 and state championship and a spot in the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This summer Rastelli is trying his luck with the Manchester U-12 softball All-Stars and on opening night Tuesday the winning continued.

A’maya Thomas had two hits and three RBIs to back winning pitcher Victoria Budarz as host Manchester defeated Enfield 17-3 in four innings in the first game of the District 8 tournament,

Rachel Gohla added two hits and scored three runs for Manchester, which took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on 13 runs in the second to take command.

Budarz struck out 10 in her complete-game effort. Paige Valintakonis, Addy Szczieul, and Maggie Conderino scored runs for Enfield.

The three-team tournament continues on Wednesday when Manchester visits South Windsor. Enfield entertains South Windsor Monday. The final is set for June 29.

U-10 softball

SOUTH WINDSOR 22, MANCHESTER 0. South Windsor scored 16 runs on 13 hits in the first inning en route to a pool-play road win. The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.

Leighton Edwards led off the game with a triple for the first of her two hits for South Windsor. Raegan Burnham, Josie Tomkunas, and Riley Quigley each had three hits in the win with Edwards, Katelyn Bousquet, Claire Kaminski, and Gabi Nisyrios adding two hits each. Tomkunas fired a no-hitter, striking out nine of the 11 batters she faced.

Gabby Fitzgerald overcame a rough first inning to finish strong and with four strikeouts for Manchester. Shortstop Addison Joyner was a defensive standout.

Manchester is at Windsor Wednesday. South Windsor entertains Windsor next Tuesday.

U-12 baseball

TOLLAND 15, SOMERS 7. Visiting Tolland overcame a five-run deficit with a 12-run fourth-inning explosion and went on to a Pool B round-robin victory.

Hits by Owen Mira and Mason Wohlers helped Somers take a 5-0 second-inning lead. Pitcher Wes Asselia held Tolland without a hit through three innings before it broke through in the fourth with Charlie Wlodarczyk, Garrett Meluh, and Noah Burney having hits. Wlodarczyk, Burney, and Dylan Lawrence finished with two hits apiece. Dom LaVigne and Wlodarczyke pitched Tolland to the win.

Somers is at South Windsor Wednesday. Tolland travels to Ellington Saturday.

MANCHESTER 13, VERNON-ROCKVILLE 0. Soren Vyse hit a three-run homer and E.J. Perez, Gavin Morris, and Jayden Shaw combined a no-hitter as host Manchester won in a game stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.