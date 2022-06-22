ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Rastelli-coached Manchester U-12 softball opens tourney with win

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSdXv_0gIVBg7P00
Buy Now Manchester's Soren Vyse smacks a three run homer slides in safely at home in the second inning, during the game with Vernon, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Northwest Park in Manchester. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

It was a year ago that Rob Rastelli guided the Manchester Little League U-12 baseball All-Star team to the District 8 and state championship and a spot in the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This summer Rastelli is trying his luck with the Manchester U-12 softball All-Stars and on opening night Tuesday the winning continued.

A’maya Thomas had two hits and three RBIs to back winning pitcher Victoria Budarz as host Manchester defeated Enfield 17-3 in four innings in the first game of the District 8 tournament,

Rachel Gohla added two hits and scored three runs for Manchester, which took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on 13 runs in the second to take command.

Budarz struck out 10 in her complete-game effort. Paige Valintakonis, Addy Szczieul, and Maggie Conderino scored runs for Enfield.

The three-team tournament continues on Wednesday when Manchester visits South Windsor. Enfield entertains South Windsor Monday. The final is set for June 29.

U-10 softball

SOUTH WINDSOR 22, MANCHESTER 0. South Windsor scored 16 runs on 13 hits in the first inning en route to a pool-play road win. The game was called after three innings due to the mercy rule.

Leighton Edwards led off the game with a triple for the first of her two hits for South Windsor. Raegan Burnham, Josie Tomkunas, and Riley Quigley each had three hits in the win with Edwards, Katelyn Bousquet, Claire Kaminski, and Gabi Nisyrios adding two hits each. Tomkunas fired a no-hitter, striking out nine of the 11 batters she faced.

Gabby Fitzgerald overcame a rough first inning to finish strong and with four strikeouts for Manchester. Shortstop Addison Joyner was a defensive standout.

Manchester is at Windsor Wednesday. South Windsor entertains Windsor next Tuesday.

U-12 baseball

TOLLAND 15, SOMERS 7. Visiting Tolland overcame a five-run deficit with a 12-run fourth-inning explosion and went on to a Pool B round-robin victory.

Hits by Owen Mira and Mason Wohlers helped Somers take a 5-0 second-inning lead. Pitcher Wes Asselia held Tolland without a hit through three innings before it broke through in the fourth with Charlie Wlodarczyk, Garrett Meluh, and Noah Burney having hits. Wlodarczyk, Burney, and Dylan Lawrence finished with two hits apiece. Dom LaVigne and Wlodarczyke pitched Tolland to the win.

Somers is at South Windsor Wednesday. Tolland travels to Ellington Saturday.

MANCHESTER 13, VERNON-ROCKVILLE 0. Soren Vyse hit a three-run homer and E.J. Perez, Gavin Morris, and Jayden Shaw combined a no-hitter as host Manchester won in a game stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Windsor Locks U12 Little League baseball blanks Vernon-Rockville

It was a perfect 10 for Zavier Hunt and the Windsor Locks U-12 Little League All-Star team Thursday. Hunt struck out 10 in pitching a shutout and helped guide an offense that broke into double figures as Windsor Locks blanked Vernon/Rockville 10-0 in a District 8 tournament Pool A game in Vernon called after four innings due to the mercy rule.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
i95 ROCK

Two Greater Danbury Towns Named Safest Places to Live in Connecticut

As a kid, we didn't bother locking the doors at night or even when we left the house for a short time, like going out to a restaurant or a sporting event. Crazy right? Well, it was a small town in a fly-over state, and it was the 1970s. Rest assured, as time went on, doors had to be locked at night and also when you left for any real amount of time. I guess you could say, it was the natural evolution of small-town life.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester PZC OKs recreational cannabis store for Hale Road

MANCHESTER — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a special exception for a recreational cannabis retail facility, the first application of its kind to be authorized in north central Connecticut. Fine Fettle Dispensary will occupy one of the three vacant tenant spaces in a roughly 4,900-square-foot...
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somers, CT
City
Tolland, CT
Manchester, CT
Sports
City
Enfield, CT
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
South Windsor, CT
Enfield, CT
Sports
zip06.com

DePino Honored to Be Part of T-Birds’ Dynasty

Senior captain Gianna DePino helped the North Branford softball team continue its tradition of excellence with another Shoreline Conference title and a run to the Class S state final this spring. (Photo courtesy of Gianna DePino) When she first started playing softball, Gianna DePino looked up to the older girls...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Travelers Championship kicks off with medical care team standing by

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Travelers Championship tournament begins on Thursday, and some of the biggest names in golf are gathered in Cromwell for the event. But, one highly anticipated golfer is not in attendance. Justin Thomas, ranked 5th in the entire world, has withdrawn from the tournament due to back issues. Thomas made sure […]
CROMWELL, CT
Golf Digest

The No. 1 junior in the country is making his PGA Tour debut this week, and he hails from ... Connecticut?

Elite junior golfers seem often to be bred in warm weather places. California, Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas—those are the states you expect to see when you look at the makeup of the national junior golf rankings. But right now, the player who sits atop the Rolex AJGA and Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings breaks the mold: 19-year-old Ben James hails from Milford, Conn., a small coastal city in New Haven County. Just weeks after graduating from Hamden Hall Country Day School, James will play in this week’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands—his first PGA Tour event with the fitting backdrop of his own home state.
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

SW evergreen walk 5 0622.jpg

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Journal Inquirer

Coventry, Vernon get state money to fight invasive species

Coventry has received a $50,000 grant from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to treat the invasive Hydrilla plant in Coventry Lake, and Vernon has received almost $35,000 from the department for management of cyanobacteria and other aquatic invasive species in Middle and Lower Bolton Lake. Those projects...
COVENTRY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League
Journal Inquirer

MUSIC: Take in an afternoon of jazz Saturday

Nelson Bello of East Hartford and his Latin Jazz Quintet will bring Latin rhythms to the lawn at East Hartford Public Library on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. Appearing with him will be Benny Velazquez, bass; Damian Curtis, piano; Nathan Perez, trombone; and Esteban Arrufatt, drums. Bello studied at...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Vernon to open Community Pool early

VERNON — Although the rest of the town’s aquatic facilities are scheduled to open on Monday, the Community Pool at 375 Hartford Turnpike will open a day early from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday to offer residents a chance to beat the predicted high temperatures, town officials said.
VERNON, CT
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Inquirer

UConn's DeBerry ready for a big rebound

WEST HARTFORD — Amari DeBerry is trying to make up for lost time by spending almost all her summer vacation at school. The UConn women’s basketball team’s sophomore doesn’t want a repeat of what could be considered a lost freshman season. “I didn’t play a lot,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield grads cherish bonds that never break

ENFIELD — More than 300 members of Enfield High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated their achievements and reflected on their challenges at their commencement ceremony Wednesday night. VALEDICTORIAN: Sam Chen. SALUTATORIAN: Karalyn Edwards. CLASS PRESIDENT: Hery Chavez. During his speech, Class President Hery Chavez channeled a poem introduced...
Eyewitness News

Playing field at Travelers Championship could be changing

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The competitive playing field for this year’s Travelers Championship is changing, and the changes won’t be just for this week. The PGA Tour is facing the strong possibility of more players leaving for Saudi backed LIV Golf. It’s been reported all day that Brooks...
CROMWELL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
345
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy