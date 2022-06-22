Griswold School Board Acts on Teacher Contract Policy

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board updated a board policy stating a teacher wanting to get out of a signed contract must honor the agreement until the hiring of a suitable replacement.

What sparked the discussion according to Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs is a situation facing the district one year ago, when a teacher in the district wanted to get out of their contract late in the summer.

Henrichs says the ruling now states the Board of Education Examiners will not hear ethical complaints if a teacher resigns before June 30. Henrichs says recently, the Board of Education Examiners and the Department of Education sent out new information stating two things.

The Griswold School Board passed the first reading on Monday and will have a second one in July, reflecting this.