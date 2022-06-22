ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griswold, IA

Griswold School Board Acts on Teacher Contract Policy

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Griswold) The Griswold School Board updated a board policy stating a teacher wanting to get out of a signed contract must honor the agreement until the hiring of a suitable replacement.

What sparked the discussion according to Griswold Schools Superintendent Dave Henrichs is a situation facing the district one year ago, when a teacher in the district wanted to get out of their contract late in the summer.

Henrichs says the ruling now states the Board of Education Examiners will not hear ethical complaints if a teacher resigns before June 30. Henrichs says recently, the Board of Education Examiners and the Department of Education sent out new information stating two things.

The Griswold School Board passed the first reading on Monday and will have a second one in July, reflecting this.

Western Iowa Today

19 Iowa School Districts To Share $45M To Train New Teachers

(Davenport, IA) — Nineteen Iowa school districts splitting more than 45-and-a-half million dollars in grants to boost teacher training are making plans for how the money will be used. The state’s new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program is being financed with federal pandemic relief money. In Davenport, superintendent T-J Schneckloth says the money will be used by the districts’ para-educators to earn enough college credits to become teachers. The state money can also be used by high school students to earn para-educator certificates and associate degrees. Schneckloth says the application and screening process will begin immediately.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jail surcharge leads to insurance increase for Audubon County

(Audubon) An increased insurance rate and new windows for the court house were among the items addressed at the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting this week. Dave Lake with Community Insurance appeared at the Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen admits there is a sharp rise this year. “We renewed our insurance with Community Insurance. We increased our deductible to cut the premium, but we are still going to be up about 26% for the insurance and a big part of that was the big jail surcharge the insurance company imposed on all Iowa counties of $10,000 for every county that has a jail, regardless of county size. That’s something we are going to try and get the insurance company to change in the future because it’s not very fair to small counties like ours. For this year we’re going to have to just deal with it.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School approves Bus GPS System

(Griswold) The Griswold bus students will have a safer ride to and from school thanks to a new GPS approved by the School Board at Monday’s meeting. Griswold School’s Superintendent Dave Henrichs says each bus will have a tablet with the route’s location, the list of students on a particular bus route, and who will be getting on and off at each stop. Additionally, the system will provide the transportation director with information on the bus’s location and how fast it’s going. Parents who elect to sign-up will be notified when the bus is three miles from their homes.“We think the system will improve safety for our students, help the bus drivers, and provide a service for our parents,” said Henrichs.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Treasurer’s Office Remains Closed

(Atlantic) The Cass County Treasurer’s Office remains closed until further notice. Treasurer Tracey Marshall provided an update to the Board of Supervisors this morning. “I do not have a date on when we will be back open. I have three going tomorrow for DOT training, they will get their fingerprints and background checks, that could be four to six weeks before that will come back and before they can issue anything. They got to be approved by the DOT,” explained Marshall.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board discusses Sunnyside Pool staffing issues and the use of Hotel/Motel tax funds

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Monday night discussed entry into the Sunnyside Pool. Bryant Rasmussen, Director, explained to the Board that they have had questions regarding the limited capacity and people with passes wanting priority to enter the pool. Currently, the pool is operating on limited capacity due to the shortage of lifeguards. Based off of Red Cross regulation, there has to be one lifeguard for every 25 people in the pool.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Cass County residents arrested in Fentanyl Distribution Case

(Council Bluffs) Five Cass County, Iowa residents were arrested on federal indictments charging Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says the arrests are the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby Counties. The investigation identified a fentanyl distribution network that covered Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska. The investigation into this distribution network remains ongoing.
CASS COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Education
News Channel Nebraska

City approves grant to film movie at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a $50,000 growth fund grant for Hypercolor’s filming of the movie “Snack Shack” under the direction of Adam Rehmeier in Nebraska City. Dan Mauk of Nebraska City Area EDC said the movie would be filmed primarily in Nebraska City and...
Sioux City Journal

Council Bluffs man's banned book library offers public access to ideas

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Sorensen Banned Book Library is open for business. A surprise 50th birthday gift for Council Bluffs resident Chris Sorensen, the chartered Little Free Library and the books inside are available to the public at no cost. All books in the library are selected from lists that various groups have attempted to ban from other libraries, Sorensen said.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

WHO Great Iowa Tractor Ride Day 2

(Atlantic) The WHO Radio Great Iowa Tractor Ride is celebrating its’ 25th ride with its’ home base in Atlantic. WHO Farm Director Bob Quinn says this is a community event. Quinn says they like to move the ride across the state and select home base sites based on Motel/Hotel room availability, and adequate County Fairgrounds.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

AtlanticFest Scheduled for August 13

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its’ largest fundraiser of the year on August 13. Atlantic Chamber Executive Director Bailey Smith says downtown will include activities for the entire family. The events include; the 24th Annual Car Show and the 8th Annual Motorcycle Show. The traditional pancake breakfast and run/walk Annual Road Race with chip timing kick off the events. The day also includes; crafters, food vendors, bounce houses, and games in the City Park.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Food Pantry is moving to a New Location

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Food Pantry is moving to a new location in September on the south side of the building at 704 W. 7th Street, the former “After 5 Somewhere” liquor store. The new site gives pantry officials additional storage space while allowing drive-through distribution. The pantry will...
Western Iowa Today

