If you have a remote computer and you want to transfer files to and from the Remote Desktop in Windows 11 or Windows 10, here is how you can do that. It is possible to gain access to the local resources with the help of this step-by-step guide. In order to transfer files to and from Remote Desktop in Windows 11 and Windows 10, you need to use the Devices and Resources in a Remote Desktop session. This guide helps you to set things up so that you can make file transfer possible on your computer.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO