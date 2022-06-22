Chitty Chitty Bang Bang hits stage in Wauwatosa

1. History Kayak Tour with the Milwaukee County Historical Society. Paddle along with Steve Schaffer from the Milwaukee County Historical Society to learn about the history of the city and its rivers. Single and tandem kayaks are available to explore the Milwaukee River, its history, the famous names, buildings and bridges that made Milwaukee the city it is today. Guides from the Milwaukee Kayak Company will be paddling with the group as well. Tickets and more information can be found here.

