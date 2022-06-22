Chitty Chitty Bang Bang hits stage in Wauwatosa

A local radio station is hosting six headliners in a much smaller venue. FM 102.1’s Summerfest Summer Camp is back in session, featuring private performances and exclusive Q&A meet and greet sessions hosted by The Cooperage throughout the three weekends of the Big Gig’s upcoming run. Music fans...
These are the concerts we can’t wait to catch at Summerfest this year. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. 1. Noga Erez. This Israeli singer, songwriter and producer...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Loaded Slate, a sports bar located on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, has permanently closed its doors. That's according to a post on Facebook. The news comes after a deadly shooting back in April when 30-year-old Shannon Freeman was killed at the bar.
WAUKESHA — The popular downtown Waukesha bar Mad Steintist, which is known for providing patrons with live music from musicians and DJs, announced it is permanently closing down at the end of the month. According to a Wednesday Facebook post: “We would have officially announced this much sooner, but...
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Cedarburg Strawberry Fest is back this weekend and hopes to be bigger and better than ever before! Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg with the Executive Director of this year’s festival that all about strawberries.
MILWAUKEE - "Wheel Fun," a popular bike shop along Milwaukee's lakefront, became the target of thieves Monday night, June 20, when a large group pedaled off with five specialty bikes. The thieves have since been spotted riding around on them. Photos of the teens on those specialty bikes have been...
In a hot real estate market, sellers need to be ready to move as soon as their house hits the market. But there can be lots of prep before that needs to happen. Tim Lightner from Two Men and a Truck joins Real Milwaukee with how to get your house looking its best.
Tom Fredrich is an underwater treasure hunter. For 20 years, the scuba diving hobbyist has been combing the soft, murky bottoms of Oconomowoc’s Lac La Belle and Fowler Lake in search of bits and pieces from the past. “When I’m diving, it’s dark and I’m just feeling around with...
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Tacos El Fuego, is a local food truck that has been turning heads with its incredibly popular...
1. History Kayak Tour with the Milwaukee County Historical Society. Paddle along with Steve Schaffer from the Milwaukee County Historical Society to learn about the history of the city and its rivers. Single and tandem kayaks are available to explore the Milwaukee River, its history, the famous names, buildings and bridges that made Milwaukee the city it is today. Guides from the Milwaukee Kayak Company will be paddling with the group as well. Tickets and more information can be found here.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announced that its fifth Milwaukee-area location is set to open mid-summer in Oak Creek, near Drexel Town Square. The new store will offer carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery. Lou Malnati's is also looking to fill various positions including phone staff, delivery drivers...
I've written about crazy homes for sale many times but every time I see a house... sorry, a mansion... like this, my jaw can be found on the ground. This place in a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is nuts! And, of course, it's a historical home. Not surprisingly this home...
North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
The City of Kenosha gets in the festive spirit in a big way to celebrate Independence Day! Three events are on tap across four days: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, Celebrate America, and Let Freedom Sing. The fireworks will be on the Fourth of July. Everyone’s invited to the outdoor lakefront party!
Whether you’re looking for something special for a birthday or just to get the kids through the summer, the rummage at St. Joseph Parish won’t disappoint. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa with a look at the children’s books, toys, and clothes that are up for sale starting tomorrow.
A Sheboygan man who is a Manitowoc middle school math teacher is on leave as officials sort through more than 1,100 inappropriate images of children prosecutors say were found on his phone. Court documents say he told officials all men have urges and "you know how you get around beautiful girls."
With high gas prices and continuing supply shortages – people aren't buy new cars like they used to. So how can you keep ol' trusty – or rusty – in tip-top shape until you're ready for a new ride? Nathan Krueger from Ziebart joins Real Milwaukee with some tips.
According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
