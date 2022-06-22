ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunge says Mykolaiv facility hit during Russian strike

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Global agribusiness group Bunge said on Wednesday that its grain facility in Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Egypt to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian wheat - supply minister

CAIRO, June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed, but is looking at ways to extract more flour from grain and even use potatoes in bread making as it tries to trim imports, the supply minister said on Sunday.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Egypt contracted to buy 180k tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. Shipment will happen once the cargo “reaches the ports” in India, Moselhy added. (Reporting by Sarah El safaty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)
WORLD
Agriculture Online

House committee votes to ban sale of U.S. farmland to Russia and China

Companies from Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran would be barred from purchasing U.S. agricultural land under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday. “More needs to be done to ensure the U.S. food supply chain is secure and independent,” said Rep. Dan Newhouse, lamenting that there are no federal safeguards against land purchases by authoritarian regimes.
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months - minister

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of wheat sufficient for 5.7 months and sufficient for sugar for more than six months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday. The strategic reserves for vegetable oils are sufficient for 6.2 months, while the country is self-sufficient...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Russia: EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova will have negative consequences

June 24 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that the decision by European Union leaders to accept Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates would have negative consequences. "With the decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries, the European Union has confirmed that it...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Thursday, June 23, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about world news impacting grain trade, U.S. weather, and two Senate bills aimed at livestock marketing reform. Earlier this month, a Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey, said Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russian had stolen from Ukraine. Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy futures firm on bargain buying; wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said. "Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

World faces unprecedented global hunger crisis, U.N. chief says

UNITED NATIONS, June 24 (Reuters) - There is a "real risk" of multiple famines this year, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday and urged ministers meeting on food security to take practical steps to stabilize food markets and reduce commodity price volatility. "We face an unprecedented global hunger crisis,"...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 29-July 5

June 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 29-July 5, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 29-July 5 - tax 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price 399.4 352.5 308.6 June 16-21 - tax 131.6 92.8 84.0 - indicative price 386.4 317.6 305.5 June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Less meat on the menu for Germany's green summit

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The leaders gathering for a G7 summit in southern Germany this weekend would normally have every reason to expect sumptuous Bavarian specialities like Schweinshaxe, a succulent pork knuckle dripping with fat, and a host of other meaty dishes. But not this time. Sustainability is the...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat, soybeans set for second weekly fall on economic concerns

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and soybeans futures fell on Friday and were set for their second consecutive weekly slump as warnings of a creeping recession fanned worries about demand, while an improved outlook for U.S. crops also added pressure. Ongoing talks over a...
AGRICULTURE

