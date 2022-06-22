ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Young kids in Missouri eligible for COVID vaccination

kq2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services adopted the CDC's recommendation for children under 5 to receive COVID-19 vaccines Thursday. According to the department, the CDC’s recommendation was made after analyzing substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri hospital closures raise concerns about private equity in healthcare

Ten rural hospitals in Missouri have closed in less than a decade, including two within the past year in mid-Missouri. Those two — Audrain Community Hospital and Callaway Community Hospital — were owned by a three-year-old startup called Noble Health. Noble was part of a private equity firm's portfolio, and it shuttered both institutions quickly after acquiring them. Kaiser Health News senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble investigated the closures and joined the Health & Wealth Desk to share what she found.
FULTON, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri lowers teacher testing requirements to meet demand

(The Center Square) – Missouri’s State Board of Education changed teacher testing certification requirements earlier this month to fill more than 3,000 positions in 2021 left unfilled or filled by individuals not appropriately certified. Prospective teachers for all levels who scored just below passing on Missouri assessment tests...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Vaccines
Jefferson City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Jefferson City, MO
Coronavirus
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Local organizations receive Hydration Station grant from Missouri American Water

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three local non-profit organizations were selected as the recipients of Missouri American Water's first Hydration Station Grant program. According to a news release, twenty schools, cities, and non-profit organizations across Missouri were selected as recipients of indoor or outdoor Hydration Stations. The Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program launched this year, offering non-profit organizations and public institutions the opportunity to apply for water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid
St. Louis American

Lawsuit targets Missouri’s new voting restrictions

Civil rights groups are suing Missouri state and local officials over a state election provision that disenfranchises voters with limited English proficiency or with disabilities who require assistance in casting a ballot. “The right to voting assistance by a person of one’s choice is essential to the voter’s ability to...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Counties in Missouri with the most pre-war homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

Missouri Department of Natural Resources testing for forever chemicals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Environmental Protection Agency issued an advisory about forever chemicals in our drinking water. Authorities from the EPA said PFAs or forever chemicals have been used in manufacturing since the 1940s. They have contaminated drinking water across the country. The forever chemicals stay in the environment for years without breaking down. The government links them to cancer and infertility if you are exposed to them for a lifetime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kbia.org

Bush Honeysuckle’s Hold on Missouri Backyards

Bush honeysuckle is everywhere. In the park, on the side of the road, and even in your own backyard. It is considered an invasive species- or as John George, Regional Resource Management Supervisor from the Missouri Department of Conservation calls it: The bad list. Katie Quinn: When we're talking about...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Two small earthquakes tracked in Missouri’s bootheel

NEW MADRID, Mo. – Two small earthquakes rumbled Friday in the Missouri bootheel, one of the Midwest’s most infamous earthquake zones. The earthquakes were reported from near similar spots in southeastern Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey tracked both earthquakes about six miles from New Madrid near the state-dividing lines for Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.
NEW MADRID, MO
Motley Fool

Missouri Drivers Can Claim Gas Tax Refund With Receipts on July 1

If you're a Missouri driver, don't miss out on the gas tax refund. Missouri residents are now paying a higher gas tax. Drivers can claim a refund on last year's $0.025 gas tax increase. Missouri increased its state gas tax last fall, adding to the price that residents pay when...
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Gov. Parson signs six bills into law

June 16, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law, including Senate Bill (SB) 718, which establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions. "We are happy to be joined by...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy