Lansing police looking for woman last seen in May

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen this woman?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb0Fl_0gIV8tPm00
Info courtesy of Lansing Police

The Lansing Police Department says Satoko Asada was reported missing by her family and has not been seen since May 5, in the 800 block of Harris St.

She was leaving a home on foot, wearing a zip-up jacket and a beige beret, carrying a beige-colored duffel bag.

Lansing Police are asking anyone with information on the disappearance of the 53-year-old to contact them at 517-483-4819 or by calling Detective Jennifer Pung at 517-483-4819.

