Lightdox has picked up Luke McManus' musical ode to contemporary Dublin, "North Circular," which will have its international premiere at Sheffield DocFest. In this melodic black and white postcard, the audience travels along Dublin's North Circular Road and meets some of the area's enigmatic inhabitants. Personal testimonies touching on subjects from colonialism, mental health and addiction to women's empowerment and gentrification are embodied in folk songs. Atmospherically conveying Ireland's turbulent past and present, the filmmaker has composed a heartfelt love letter to Dublin.

