Local organizations, officials, and residents have mixed reaction to the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. As NPR reports, the decision, most of which was leaked in early May, means that abortion rights will be rolled back in nearly half of the states immediately, with more restrictions likely to follow. For all practical purposes, abortion will not be available in large swaths of the country.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO