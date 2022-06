Cade Stover will give the command to start next weekend’s IndyCar race in his hometown of Lexington, Ohio. The Ohio State tight end was named Thursday as the honorary grand marshal for the Honda Indy 200, which will be held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on July 3. As the grand marshal, Stover will give the customary “Drivers, start your engines!” command to start the race and will participate in other pre-race ceremonies.

LEXINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO