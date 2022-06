On June 16 at 1:52 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at 505 Riverbend Parkway, according to a report from ACCPD. According to the report, the man who reported the burglary locked his door at approximately 8:30 a.m. that day and returned from work at 1:30 p.m. to find his door seemingly opened with a tool, which was later confirmed by an officer, and several items missing from his room.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO