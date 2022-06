New omicron subvariants are spreading rapidly in the United States, worrying experts about the degree of transmissibility amid the ongoing pandemic. Driving the news: The latest estimates compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the two variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — account for 21% of all new cases in the U.S. as of June 11. Per The Hill, this is a 15.5% increase from the last week of May.

