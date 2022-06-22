ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager seriously injured after being hit by car near St. Augustine

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a teenager is seriously hurt after being hit by a car near St. Augustine.

According to investigators, a 51-year-old woman from Hastings was driving a sedan north in the inside lane of state road 207, approaching Old Hastings Road. At the same time, a 16-year-old boy from St. Augustine was traveling north in the center left-turn lane on his bicycle.

The cyclist made a sudden lane change in front of the sedan, which was unable to avoid impact, and the right side of the car hit the teenager. The cyclist was thrown from his bike and came to rest in the outside lane of state road 207. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

FHP says the cyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The sedan driver stopped after impact and remained at the scene. He is cooperating with law enforcement.

