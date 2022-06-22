ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Sheriff: Alcohol and arguing leads to Steuben County stabbing

By Jeff Wiehe
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A stabbing after an alcohol-fueled argument in rural Pleasant Township left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

2 stabbed and killed in Huntington, 2 others hurt, suspect search on

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Investigators tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News that Huntington City, Huntington County and Indiana State Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing that took place at a home Thursday evening in Huntington. Police say they were called to the scene...
HUNTINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Steuben County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Steuben County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Times-Bulletin

Death investigation under way in Antwerp

ANTWERP – On Wednesday about 4:45 p.m., officers with the Antwerp Police Department and deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office were called to the boat access at the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street in the Village of Antwerp for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled a deceased adult male from the water.
ANTWERP, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Multiple crashes on at I-69 and Coldwater cause pile-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river in Antwerp considered suicide: Police

ANTWERP, Ohio. (WANE) – Police believe a body police pulled from a river in Antwerp, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon died of suicide. The Antwerp Police Department says they were called to Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled the body of 61-year-old Brian D. Evans from the river.
ANTWERP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#County Jail#Violent Crime
WANE-TV

Crash with semi kills woman on US 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mishawaka woman was killed when a semi crossed the center line in a construction zone on U.S. 30 and hit her car head-on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 just east of C.R. 500 West, about 5 miles west of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Semi engulfed in flame on US-33 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fire has engulfed a semi on US-33 on the south side of Goshen next to Wave Express on Friday morning. The Goshen Fire Department is currently on-site. According to the driver of the vehicle, he said that he started hearing popping noises and smoke from the front end of the vehicle.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis confirmed one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Wednesday. While two semis were involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m., only one of the semis collided with the SUV east of the intersection with North CR 500W. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, but Francis said no further information, including the drivers’ names, would be released until Thursday. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were stopped for a time. Responding to the scene were the KCSO, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS, Atwood Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Burglar shot dead after breaking into northern Indiana home

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say a burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home. Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home for “an alleged breaking and entering” by a man who was shot inside. Officers arrived to...
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWO News

Fatal Shooting Tuesday Night In Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Warsaw are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened Tuesday Night when police were called to the 3100 block of Old Colony Road in the Forest Park area where reports came into 911 prior of an alleged break-in by an adult male suspect suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted to make life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful as the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses from the home including three adults and a young child were questioned by Warsaw Police following the incident. The identity of the victim has not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka woman dies in U.S. 30 crash

KOCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A Mishawaka woman has died following a crash on U.S. 30 Wednesday afternoon, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. The crash happened at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 30, east of C.R. 500 W. According to the investigation, 47-year-old Kathy Harmon was driving a 2011...
WANE-TV

Suspect shot dead after breaking into Warsaw home: police

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot dead after police said he broke into a Warsaw home Tuesday night. Warsaw Police were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home at 3190 Old Colony Road, in the Forest Park community on the far east side of Warsaw, on a report of “an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside that residence.”
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

One man dead following breaking and entering in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. -- One man was killed in a shooting that happened during a break-in on Tuesday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Police responded to a report of an alleged breaking and entering call around 9:40 p.m. on Old Colony Road at Forest Park mobile homes. Responding officers arrived...
WANE-TV

FWPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Another missing girl was part of the alert, but she has been found. Police described the missing Gabrielle Lydick as caucasian, 5’4″, and 116 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart drive-by shooting under investigation

An apparent drive-by shooting is under investigation in Elkhart. The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20, in the 100 block of West Blaine Street near Pierre Moran Park. Investigators say a woman in her early 30’s was shot in the upper torso. She suffered non-life threatening...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy