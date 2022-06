After a successful lunch fundraiser event today in Jersey City, the Coalition for Progress Super PAC raised $150,000 at today’s event and now over $500,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Coalition For Progress now has more than $5.5 Million in the bank as it looks to expand its engagement in upcoming elections throughout the state. The event was headlined by a trio of Hudson County Mayors, including Jersey City’s Steve Fulop, Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken and Bayonne’s Jimmy Davis, who was recently re-elected to a new term. Also in attendance were Hudson County Democratic Organization Chairman Anthony Vanieri, Hudson County Commissioner Anthony Romano, and Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO