Nike has always claimed its footwear features the best technology, the kind capable of making you faster or able to run farther distances. Its Air Soles and rubber outsoles have even helped people soar through the sky and tackle bad guys — or at least they did in the 1989 Batman starring Michael Keaton. The leading (Bat)man donned custom Nike Air Trainer Bat Boots, a pair of which is now up for auction with an expected selling price of $20,000 to $30,000.

