ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

How long will this heat dome last?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSxoD_0gIV7If600

(NEXSTAR) – A heat dome parked over the country has sent temperatures skyrocketing from Minneapolis to New Orleans . When will we see relief from the oppressive heat?

How soon your summer gets back to normal depends on where you live, explained Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“For the areas west of the Mississippi, and even the Plains at this point, the worst of it is behind them – at least for this round,” Hurley said. But not everyone is so lucky.

Massive heat dome to bring extra-hot weather to nearly every state

On Tuesday, the hottest weather was found in the Midwest and Great Lakes Region. But starting Wednesday, those scorching temperatures would start to move further south, Hurley said. He expected the core of the heat dome Wednesday to be over Iowa, the Tennessee Valley, the lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast.

“The areas we’re most concerned about the next couple days are further south, like Alabama, Georgia and the Tennessee Valley, where we could see triple digit readings and record breaking highs,” Hurley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz76l_0gIV7If600
A map shows the temperature forecast for June 25 through June 29, 2022. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The coastal I-95 belt along the East Coast, from Maine down to Florida, was expected to be pleasant Wednesday, Hurley said. “But you won’t have to go too far west before you start getting into the heat,” he added, saying Pittsburgh was set to be in the 90s, for example.

Things shift again late Thursday into Friday. The Gulf Coast will still be hot, plus the Plains states will start to see temperatures ramp back up again. A band of unseasonably hot weather is forecast from Texas up the Dakotas, and Plains residents shouldn’t be surprised to have a widespread Heat Advisory issued later this week.

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

“In the latter part of the weekend, the heat will really start to press south and southeastward,” Hurley said. “By the time we get to Monday, temperatures are going to be very near normal over the southern tier.”

Monday is when the band of high pressure, or heat dome, over the U.S. will have shrunken away, leaving most parts of the country with the kind of summer heat they’re used to, the meteorologist said.

“It will just leave the southern tier, from the southern Plains through the deep South and the Carolinas with a lot of 90s and a sprinkling of 100s – but that’s very normal for this time of year.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Farmers fear drought as extreme weather continues

VIGO COUNTY/PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There’s an old saying used among farmers around the summer, ‘if your corn is knee-high by the Fourth of July, you’re good to go.” For some, the idea of crops planted comes as a sense of relief after a year of challenges. Those include inflation and fertilizer costs, but […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man wanted for attempted murder found in Greencastle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greencastle man wanted for attempted murder is awaiting extradition after being taken into custody in Putnam County. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was able to locate William Blackwell, 40, at an apartment complex that he was known to operate in Greencastle. Police report they were able to […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#This Heat#Hot Weather
WTWO/WAWV

POLICE: Social media argument escalates to Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say ten people were involved in a shooting that went down after an alleged disagreement on social media. The Evansville Police Department arrested Elexis D. Smith and Talonica D. Johnson of Henderson following the incident. According to an affidavit, central dispatch received a 911 call for shots fired near Riverside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy