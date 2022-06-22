Free Hearing Screenings Every Thursday

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first on the scene Thursday morning when FBI agents aided the Assembly of Prayer Church off of Old Tobacco Road. Agents stayed on the scene for hours Thursday as they came in and out of the building several times. A mother of a member of the church, who didn't want to be identified, tells FOX54 that the church needs to be shut down.

HEPHZIBAH, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO