Free Hearing Screenings Every Thursday

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the audience in the Student Union Ballroom at Savannah State University was dazzled, by the talent, beauty, and grace of 20 young ladies as they made their debut. The 2022 Precious Gems Junior Debutante Cotillion was the culminating event of a two-year journey for these middle school scholars. The Precious Gems Mentoring Program and Junior Debutante Cotillion are sponsored by Moving All Races To Higher Achievement, Incorporated (M.A.R.T.H.A.), the non-profit foundation for the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The theme for this year’s cotillion was: “A Royal Gems Affair.” Sorority member, Taqwaa Saleem served as Mistress of Ceremony.
