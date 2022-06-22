ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Free Hearing Screenings Every Thursday

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 2 days ago

The Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, 1206 East 66th St., a nonprofit organization serving...

www.savannahtribune.com

wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital has seen rise in COVID hospitalizations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at Memorial Health in Savannah say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations. Dr. Tim Connelly, with Memorial Health’s Internal Medicine, says the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past several weeks, as well as the severity of the symptoms for those patients.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to get pralines in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Pralines Day is June 24, falling on the last Friday of June. Whether you’re just visiting Savannah or you live here full time, the city is the perfect place to get some pralines. Here’s a list of the places you can go to celebrate the holiday (many of which give […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah opens cooling centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat. Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately. “This is all out of an abundance of caution that we want to make sure that the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Charms Celebrate Founders ’Month and Induct Three New Members

Charms, Inc., a civic, cultural and social organization, was chartered sixty years ago in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when a group of young women decided to make a difference in their community. Donations were made to families and organizations in need. This spirit of humanitarianism soon spread to other localities and today there are 22 chapters of Charms, Inc. across the United States.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Savannah Tribune

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 84th Chapter Anniversary

The officers and members of Nu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. invite you to celebrate our 84th Chapter Anniversary “Vert en Blanc” Gala with us. (ALL WHITE AFFAIR) This event will take place at 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturday, August. 20, 2022 at the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Presents 2021 Debutantes Alpha

Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is proud to announce the 2021 Debutante class. Since 1945, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Phi Lambda Chapter (Savannah, GA) has presented Debutantes to society. Throughout the past 77 years we have maintained this rich cultural tradition. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the chapter continued with the 2021 Debutante season using Zoom video conferencing. The class of 2021 deserved this experience just as the prior non-COVID-19 Debutante classes.
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

'They took my baby away from me' Mother of Assembly of Prayer member speaks out

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first on the scene Thursday morning when FBI agents aided the Assembly of Prayer Church off of Old Tobacco Road. Agents stayed on the scene for hours Thursday as they came in and out of the building several times. A mother of a member of the church, who didn't want to be identified, tells FOX54 that the church needs to be shut down.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

CITY WIDE PRAYER SERVICE

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”. 2 CHRONICLES 7:14 KJV SPONSORED BY:. THE SAVANNAH BAPTIST MINISTER’S...
SAVANNAH, GA
#The Savannah Speech
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is finally here and Savannah has a lot to offer, whether you’re looking to enjoy the heat or avoid it. Here’s a list of 10 things you can do this weekend — some with the family, some with friends and some, even with Fido. MHP Fit Dog Walk When: Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Two Churches, One in Augusta, Raided by FBI

The House of Prayer Church in Augusta was raided this morning by the FBI. A search warrant was executed at the church on Tobacco Road in Hephzibah, but little is known about the reason for the search. Officials have confirmed the House of Prayer Church on Airport Road in Hinesville,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Attention Tybee Island beachgoers: Health department issues water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The following statement was issued Wednesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. "The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Strand Beach at the Pier, which extends from 11th Street to 18th Street, on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Grice Connect

BoroFest block party coming this July

Local entrepreneurs AJ Jetwani and Michael Blackmon are collaborating with Downtown Statesboro to host the inaugural BoroFest in downtown Statesboro on Friday, July 15, from 5-10 p.m. This summer, Statesboro residents can look forward to a new and exciting summer block party. BoroFest will provide a night that all members...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Gamma Sigma Omega and M.A.R.T.H.A., Inc. Crown Miss Precious Gem 2022

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the audience in the Student Union Ballroom at Savannah State University was dazzled, by the talent, beauty, and grace of 20 young ladies as they made their debut. The 2022 Precious Gems Junior Debutante Cotillion was the culminating event of a two-year journey for these middle school scholars. The Precious Gems Mentoring Program and Junior Debutante Cotillion are sponsored by Moving All Races To Higher Achievement, Incorporated (M.A.R.T.H.A.), the non-profit foundation for the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The theme for this year’s cotillion was: “A Royal Gems Affair.” Sorority member, Taqwaa Saleem served as Mistress of Ceremony.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Elderly woman drowns at Splash the Boro waterpark

An elderly woman drowned in the Splash the Boro waterpark on Thursday. City of Savannah opens cooling centers to combat …. Jailhouse calls offer insight into Alex Murdaugh’s …. WSAV remembers Peter Bannon. Summer fun for a good cause: local police officers …. Work continues on Hutchinson Island deck...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dancing with the Statesboro Stars 2022 Teams Announced

One of the most anticipated annual events, Dancing With the Statesboro Stars benefiting Safe Haven, announced this week the teams for their 2022 event. This will be the 12th year this event has been held. Wing Maxx of Statesboro will, again, be the presenting sponsor. Each Statesboro Star was introduced...
STATESBORO, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Hinesville: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Hinesville, Georgia

The city was named after Charles Hines, a local senator. Hinesville, which was incorporated into a city in 1912 is one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeast United States. Places to Explore – Hinesville, Georgia. In southeast Georgia’s Liberty County, you will find the laid-back and friendly city...
HINESVILLE, GA
Savannah Tribune

Historic St. Philip AME Church Celebrates 157th Anniversary

Historic St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard” will celebrate 157 years of service to the Savannah community on Sunday, June 26, 2022. This special worship service will be held in the church sanctuary at 10:00 A.M. The church is located at 613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The guest preacher for this occasion is our recently appointed Presiding Elder, Rev. Billy McFadden. Our theme for this celebration is “Honor Our Past By Embracing The Vision”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces 2023 funding opportunities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah hopes to fund programs and services to be provided under the Community Partner Program for the fiscal year 2023. The service aims to achieve the priorities outlined in the Community Partnership Program 2023 request for proposals and must benefit residents of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA

