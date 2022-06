ANDREWS, S. C. — Joining an elite group of businesses in the state of South Carolina, SafeRack, a SixAxis company and the global leader in industrial safety equipment and access systems, has been recognized as a model for safety and health excellence as determined by OSHA (Occupational Safety & Health Administration). The federal agency’s SHARP (Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program) designation was awarded in September 2021 and will be celebrated at the SixAxis campus in Andrews, SC on June 28th of this year. SC OSHA Manager for Outreach and Education Sharon Dumit will be in attendance.

