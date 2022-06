CHARLESTON, S.C. – Rob Grimmett, Briana Bethea and Lesley Cornett have joined the Pinnacle Financial Partners client services team in the Charleston market. Grimmett joins Pinnacle as an office leader for the firm’s Charleston Savannah Highway location. He has nine years of financial services experience in the Charleston market and comes from Truist (formerly BB&T), where he was a cluster branch leader in Summerville. Prior roles at BB&T included serving as a cluster market leader and community branch banker, as well as a relationship manager for Bank of America and financial services professional for New York Life.

