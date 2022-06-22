ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Live updates: San Jose double homicide suspect barricades himself, homes evacuated

By John Ferrannini, Sara Stinson
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xeqxp_0gIV5ome00

This story is being continuously updated with live updates.

6:30 a.m. – KRON4’s Sara Stinson is on the scene, and she reports that the suspect — who’d been in a home until now — is in a shed. Watch her most report below:

5:29 a.m. – The suspect police believe to be responsible for yesterday’s homicide has barricaded himself in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

He fired at officers during a pursuit, according to the tweet.

“Some residents in the area have been evacuated due to additional shots being fired by the suspect during the barricade,” another tweet reads. “He was shooting at officers and is armed and dangerous.”

Traffic in the area is being rerouted, the SJPD concluded.

5:10 a.m. – SAN JOSE ( KRON ) – A shooting last night in San Jose is now the 17th homicide of the year, according to a Wednesday morning tweet from the police department.

The shooting was in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive around 7 p.m., police stated. There was one adult male victim, who was transported to the hospital with a life threatening injury and later died.

Police stated in the tweet that a press release is forthcoming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police asked some San Mateo residents to ‘stay inside’

Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with Gilroy police

(KRON) — A suspect accused of violating a temporary restraining order related to domestic violence was arrested after a three-hour standoff with Gilroy police officers on Tuesday. Officers responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 7700 block of Fennel Place and the suspect in violation was identified as Carlos Gallegos, 43. It […]
GILROY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Barricade#Homicides#Violent Crime#Bendorf Drive#Mt Shasta Drive
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) - San Jose Police units were currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at 7:25 p.m.The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, police said. The victim was an adult male. The condition of the victim was not given at this time.  He has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the department said.There was no known motive or suspect at this time, police said.SJPD will update as more information becomes available, they said.   
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire breaks out alongside Highway 87 in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly knocked down a brush fire that burned along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out by the freeway near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.Shortly after 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was knocked down and crews were mopping up. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, according to the fire department.The fire led to delays along northbound 87 stretching to Capitol Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control. As of about noon, a traffic advisory remains in place through the area.   The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Man seen shooting gun while hanging out of car window arrested in San Joaquin County

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 20-year-old Jerome Ward on suspicion of assaulting someone with a firearm and other gun-related charges.  The sheriff’s office said it received several calls regarding a car chase and a shooting in Mountain House near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Callers reported […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Store Damaged In 2-Alarm Fire

MODESTO (CBS13) – A two-alarm fire has damaged a store in Modesto early Friday morning. The scene is at the American Eagle Market along I Street. Modesto Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames inside. The fire then spread to the attic. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy