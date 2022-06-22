CITY WIDE PRAYER SERVICE

We at The Savannah Tribune take this opportunity to say to our Voters, “Thank you” for showing up and casting your Votes during this 2022 Georgia Primary Election cycle, whether In-Person or by Absentee Ballot. You did it! You did not let the obstacles and challenges imposed by the new voter restriction law in Georgia, SB 202, keep you from letting your voice be heard through your Vote. The May Primary and June Runoff are just the beginning to the crucial November 8, 2022 Mid-term elections. The November elections will go into the annuals of history as The Most Critical Elections To Take Place In Georgia And In This Country Because Our Freedom, Our Liberty And Our Democratic Form Of Government Are On The Brink Of Destruction. Freedom is not free, and Freedom cannot be taken for granted. The outcome of the November 2022 elections, in Georgia and nationwide, will determine the immediate future of the United States of America. Will we become an Autocracy, where one person will have absolute power, or will we fight, through the Power of Our Vote to keep and continually improve upon a Democratic and representative form of government?

