Savannah, GA

CITY WIDE PRAYER SERVICE

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 2 days ago

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my...

www.savannahtribune.com

WSAV News 3

Where to get pralines in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Pralines Day is June 24, falling on the last Friday of June. Whether you’re just visiting Savannah or you live here full time, the city is the perfect place to get some pralines. Here’s a list of the places you can go to celebrate the holiday (many of which give […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

'They took my baby away from me' Mother of Assembly of Prayer member speaks out

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first on the scene Thursday morning when FBI agents aided the Assembly of Prayer Church off of Old Tobacco Road. Agents stayed on the scene for hours Thursday as they came in and out of the building several times. A mother of a member of the church, who didn't want to be identified, tells FOX54 that the church needs to be shut down.
HEPHZIBAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Historic St. Philip AME Church Celebrates 157th Anniversary

Historic St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard” will celebrate 157 years of service to the Savannah community on Sunday, June 26, 2022. This special worship service will be held in the church sanctuary at 10:00 A.M. The church is located at 613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The guest preacher for this occasion is our recently appointed Presiding Elder, Rev. Billy McFadden. Our theme for this celebration is “Honor Our Past By Embracing The Vision”
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former WSAV anchor Peter Bannon dies at 76

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former WSAV news anchor Peter Bannon has died. The 76-year-old passed on June 16. A Brooklyn native, Bannon joined the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from the University of Notre Dame. He served in Vietnam and left as a captain with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, according to his […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Elderly woman drowns at Splash the Boro waterpark

An elderly woman drowned in the Splash the Boro waterpark on Thursday. City of Savannah opens cooling centers to combat …. Jailhouse calls offer insight into Alex Murdaugh’s …. WSAV remembers Peter Bannon. Summer fun for a good cause: local police officers …. Work continues on Hutchinson Island deck...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Presents 2021 Debutantes Alpha

Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is proud to announce the 2021 Debutante class. Since 1945, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Phi Lambda Chapter (Savannah, GA) has presented Debutantes to society. Throughout the past 77 years we have maintained this rich cultural tradition. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the chapter continued with the 2021 Debutante season using Zoom video conferencing. The class of 2021 deserved this experience just as the prior non-COVID-19 Debutante classes.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah opens cooling centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat. Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately. “This is all out of an abundance of caution that we want to make sure that the...
SAVANNAH, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Coastal Georgia earthquake leaves buildings damaged

A weekend earthquake on the Georgia coast has left parts of Hutchinson Island unstable, including a ferry dock and a hotel parking deck adjacent to a convention center still in the construction phase, according to Savannah Morning News. No injuries have been reported. The 3.9 magnitude quake just after 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Leadership Southeast Georgia Seeks Nominations For Class of 2023

The professional development and leadership program empowers participants to address regional challenges and capitalize on common opportunities. Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) is seeking nominations for civic, nonprofit, and business leaders across the 10-county Southeast Georgia region to join the 2023 class of its leadership program. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, August 31.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Charms Celebrate Founders ’Month and Induct Three New Members

Charms, Inc., a civic, cultural and social organization, was chartered sixty years ago in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when a group of young women decided to make a difference in their community. Donations were made to families and organizations in need. This spirit of humanitarianism soon spread to other localities and today there are 22 chapters of Charms, Inc. across the United States.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Adult has died at Splash in the Boro in Statesboro

The popular Splash in the Boro Water Park in Statesboro has closed for the day after a death in the park. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has identified the deceased lady as Pauline Harden, 70, from Springfield, Georgia. Coroner Futch determined that Mrs. Harden died as a result of drowning...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 84th Chapter Anniversary

The officers and members of Nu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. invite you to celebrate our 84th Chapter Anniversary “Vert en Blanc” Gala with us. (ALL WHITE AFFAIR) This event will take place at 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturday, August. 20, 2022 at the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dancing with the Statesboro Stars 2022 Teams Announced

One of the most anticipated annual events, Dancing With the Statesboro Stars benefiting Safe Haven, announced this week the teams for their 2022 event. This will be the 12th year this event has been held. Wing Maxx of Statesboro will, again, be the presenting sponsor. Each Statesboro Star was introduced...
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE

We at The Savannah Tribune take this opportunity to say to our Voters, “Thank you” for showing up and casting your Votes during this 2022 Georgia Primary Election cycle, whether In-Person or by Absentee Ballot. You did it! You did not let the obstacles and challenges imposed by the new voter restriction law in Georgia, SB 202, keep you from letting your voice be heard through your Vote. The May Primary and June Runoff are just the beginning to the crucial November 8, 2022 Mid-term elections. The November elections will go into the annuals of history as The Most Critical Elections To Take Place In Georgia And In This Country Because Our Freedom, Our Liberty And Our Democratic Form Of Government Are On The Brink Of Destruction. Freedom is not free, and Freedom cannot be taken for granted. The outcome of the November 2022 elections, in Georgia and nationwide, will determine the immediate future of the United States of America. Will we become an Autocracy, where one person will have absolute power, or will we fight, through the Power of Our Vote to keep and continually improve upon a Democratic and representative form of government?
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is finally here and Savannah has a lot to offer, whether you’re looking to enjoy the heat or avoid it. Here’s a list of 10 things you can do this weekend — some with the family, some with friends and some, even with Fido. MHP Fit Dog Walk When: Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

A closer look: Local judge proposes night court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday night, voters across the Coastal Empire exercised their right to vote. One of the races that will have a major impact on thousands of us was for the Recorder’s Court, often called the gateway court to the judicial system in Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County. Garden City Municipal Judge Joe […]
SAVANNAH, GA

