Attorney General Jason Miyares address Boys State

Former DOJ (Department of Justice) environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark is one of the latest to be brought into question over his efforts to convince others that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Clark’s home, which is located in northern Va., was raided by DOJ law enforcement officials on June 23, 2022. So far, few details have been provided as to why the raid happened and what was recovered.

