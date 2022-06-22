Attorney General Jason Miyares address Boys State

Rhona Graff, who worked for years as executive assistant to Donald Trump, "cast doubt on the completeness of" a sworn affidavit submitted by Trump in May in an effort to clear a judge's finding of contempt, according to a Monday filing by the New York Attorney General's Office. Trump was...
Jason Ravnsborg, the South Dakota attorney general who ran over and killed a man on a highway in 2020, was convicted in an impeachment trial by state lawmakers on Tuesday, effectively ending his career. The South Dakota Senate voted 24-9 to affirm count one against Ravnsborg, meeting the two-thirds majority...
Former DOJ (Department of Justice) environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark is one of the latest to be brought into question over his efforts to convince others that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Clark’s home, which is located in northern Va., was raided by DOJ law enforcement officials on June 23, 2022. So far, few details have been provided as to why the raid happened and what was recovered.
Leaders of the right-wing Proud Boys group will have their criminal trial delayed until at least the end of the year, after the Jan. 6 hearings have concluded, so attorneys can fully review the evidence unearthed by House investigators, a judge announced Wednesday. The announcement comes in response to a...
Federal agents issued a fresh batch of subpoenas Wednesday against political activists who supported former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn election results in at least two states, according to a new report.
The number of entities investigating Team Trump’s fake elector scheme has grown over time. The list includes the National Archives, state attorneys general, as well as the Jan. 6 committee. But looming overhead is the Justice Department’s investigation, which has unfolded relatively quietly over the course of several months,...
The Department of Justice is looking to determine whether lawyers representing members of the right-wing group Oath Keepers are receiving legal funds from an outside entity and whether such support would be improper.
Democratic Assemblyman Marc Levine added 3,862 votes to his lead in the race for the second spot on the November ballot for insurance commissioner Wednesday, moving 13,781 votes ahead of Republican Robert Howell. Levine was in third entering Monday’s vote count, 1,472 votes behind Howell. Levine moved into second Monday,...
The House select committee’s series of public hearings resumed Thursday with testimony from former Justice Department officials who described then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure them into helping the president overturn his loss in the 2020 election. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard...
The focus of the January 6 committee's fifth public hearing was on former President Trump's effort to pressure the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Former U.S. Attorney and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman joins CBS News' Jamie Yuccas to discuss.
The genocidal history of federal boarding school policies and the generational impact on Native American communities were presented to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday. Lawmakers in the committee are committed to moving a bill to the full Senate floor that would establish a truth and healing...
The Justice Department is not supposed to do the personal political bidding of the president, but that's exactly what Donald Trump asked it to do, according to testimony presented today. Several former Department of Justice officials described pushing back hard on Trump's baseless election fraud claims. And multiple GOP congressmen...
