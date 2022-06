We are so blessed in Jackson County to have many dedicated individuals and community groups who have taken responsibility to “Keep Jackson County Clean and Green.”. During our recent “Cleaning Up the Mountains” campaign we had great participation from individuals who have partnered to pick up roadside litter in their own communities. Mike and Norma Clayton started this campaign years ago and continue to be leaders in this effort. Maggie Carlton leads the group in Cashiers with a team of regular volunteers from the Cashiers Chamber of Commerce and Vision Cashiers. Adam Tebbugge from Tuckasegee is sharing on social media and also worked with his community to pick up litter along Caney Fork Road and Jennifer Cooper is recruiting student groups from WCU. I have seen several student groups along N.C. 107 and in Webster picking up litter and that demonstrates their positive engagement with our community. Trout Unlimited has picked up litter along the Tuckasegee River several times this spring. The Village of Forest Hills had a community pick-up as did the Democrat Women of Jackson County, who picked up litter along Skyland Drive. Mike Parker with the EBCI Division of Commerce organized a group to pick up litter from the top of Soco Gap down Highway 19.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO