ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

PA Rep. wants law made to know how Paterno statue is doing

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3DV3_0gIV4kHx00

It sounds like the plot of a weird kidnapping movie, but one Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to know where the statue of Joe Paterno is at all times.

Butler, Beaver and Lawrence County representative Aaron Bernstine wants Penn State University to report to Harrisburg where the statue is and how it is being stored along with protected.

Bernstine says if the University does not report the location, it may not get funding.

PennLive reports Bernstine wants to make it an amendment in a Senate bill that funds the State’s four Universities.

The statue was removed in 2012 as part of the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

“The statue symbolized Coach Paterno’s many outstanding contributions to Penn State on and off the gridiron,” Bernstine said in a release. “His legacy should remain alive for people to view and reflect. Removing the statue does not serve the victims of Sandusky’s horrible crimes. The university is sending a mixed message by treating Paterno has a hero at the campus library where a plaque is displayed due to the millions of dollars he donated, but villain at the stadium where he coached the Nittany Lions to two national collegiate championships and five undefeated seasons.”

Bernstine is a graduate of Penn State.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lawrence County, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lawrence County, PA
Government
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Abortion is key issue in race for Pennsylvania governor

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania through the first six months of pregnancy, but the future of access to abortions in the commonwealth could be decided by the governor's election. The debate over abortion rights is front and center between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, in part because of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Aaron Bernstine
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh councilman to introduce legislation that would protect abortion access in city

Legislation expected to be introduced to Pittsburgh City Council next week aims to preserve abortion access in the city if Pennsylvania bans abortions. Councilman Bobby Wilson, a Democrat from Spring Hill, sponsored three separate bills hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, deciding that Americans do not have a constitutional right to abortion. The decision clears the way for states to enact their own abortion laws.
PITTSBURGH, PA
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State University#Politics State#Senate#The Nittany Lions
alleghenyfront.org

In lieu of county action, 35 communities outside Pittsburgh are now closer to passing climate plans

A new report provides a road map and emissions data for Pittsburgh suburbs that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. In 2017 the city of Pittsburgh released its third comprehensive plan to reduce its climate emissions. But it’s often difficult for many smaller communities to produce their own plans, according to the Congress of Neighboring Communities in Allegheny County. So only a couple of the 130 municipalities in the county have since followed suit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says fake electors came from Pennsylvania lawmaker Mike Kelly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Tuesday's January 6 Committee hearing, it was revealed that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson's chief of staff attempted to hand fake elector votes to Vice President Mike Pence ahead of the joint session of the United States Congress.On Thursday on a news talk radio station in Milwaukee, Johnson alleged his staff was given those votes by Congressman Mike Kelly, who represents parts of Butler and Lawrence counties.In a statement, Kelly's office said Johnson's allegations are "patently false." The statement added that the two have not spoken for years and Kelly has no knowledge of Johnson's claims related to the election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Denounces Controversial Senate Bill

The Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs denounced controversial Senate Bill 1278, alongside education and youth advocates today. Senate Bill 1278 was introduced on Friday, June 10, ​and approved by the Senate Education Committee yesterday. Similar to one passed in Florida earlier this year, it prohibits school personnel or third parties from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade 3 without parental consent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy