Fusco's Market is now back open after announcing two days ago that it would be closed until further notice. Michael Fusco, the owner of Fusco's Market, said they received a wealth of phone calls after making the announcement on Tuesday, which led his team to rethink the decision. He shared that internal issues and rebranding were necessary, and the short period gave the team more clarity on what changes needed to be implemented.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO