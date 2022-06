POCATELLO — What started as a way for Pocatello native Tyson Sparrow to get his father a slower paced job amid concerns for his health has now become one of the best ice cream shops in Idaho, Scoops N Sliders on Yellowstone Ave. Tyson said his family had always talked of opening an ice cream shop together but never made moves on the idea. He finally decided to buy a 6-quart ice cream machine last summer and has since made his family’s dream a reality. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO