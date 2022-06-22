Gas is about $5 per gallon in Massachusetts. How is this affecting you?

Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, Massachusetts abortion rights advocates and activists are preparing for possible legal battles stemming from abortions provided here to out-of-state residents. On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order designed to protect abortion providers in the state who help out-of-state...
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
Massachusetts has among the highest standards of living in the US and the economy is booming, so why are people leaving? In 2020, the state lost thousands of residents to states like Florida, New Hampshire, and Maine. People and Dollars Leaving the State. In 2020, Massachusetts had a net loss...
Home prices in Greater Boston continue to hit all-time highs. The average sale price of a condominium is now $716,000 and single-family homes are going for over $840,000. Massachusetts is the third most expensive state for housing. But it hasn’t always been this way. And, the good news is that we can do something about it.
I ask because I read a recent report that said Americans aren’t tipping as much as they used to. With the economy the way it is right now, and gas prices and inflation hitting everyone hard, I’m not surprised. During the start of the pandemic, many people, myself...
Drivers are desperate for a deal on gas as prices seem to have settled in at about $5 a gallon. “It’s getting outrageous,” small business owner Brandon Yemma said. President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September. That would save drivers 18 cents per gallon on regular fuel and 24 cents a gallon on diesel.
The temperatures are going to be hot in Berkshire County this weekend, and I’m guessing many people will be setting up their air conditioners for the first time this year. I know we had some scorching hot days in May, but I know a lot of stubborn people here in the Berkshires that won’t take out their AC until June.
The Green Mountain state’s new green industry just got a bit greener, as cannabis regulators in Vermont recently unveiled new rules which prohibit companies from using plastic packaging. Guidance released by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board suggests the use of packaging made from glass, tin, cardboard and bamboo instead. The...
State health and environmental officials are advising members of the public "to refrain from touching or removing birds from coastal areas that appear sick, injured, or deceased" and asking them to report observations of sick or dying birds along the coastline.
Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,778 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 43 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 172 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
An award-winning restaurant in Massachusetts just announced that it would be shut down after 15 years in business. While it's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors, the truth is that these things happen all the time. In today's competitive landscape, businesses must constantly innovate and adapt to survive.
While there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday, one Massachusetts player walked away with a $50,000 prize. The $50,000 prize winning ticket was sold in Sunoco Gas Station in Hudson. But it wasn’t the highest prize won Wednesday. Two $100,000 prizes were also won. One was for the game...
MASS. - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday six new cases of monkeypox in adult males within the past week, bringing the state's total to 13 cases since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18. DPH now provides public updates on monkeypox in Massachusetts on a...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S., according to a recent study from PennStakes.com. The study, which analyzed several components such as IQ’s and SAT scores, revealed that Massachusetts scored 93.9 out of 100 in the smartest state index score. The state also had the second-highest IQ ranking just behind New Hampshire.
