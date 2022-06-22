ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gas is about $5 per gallon in Massachusetts. How is this affecting you?

By Tiziana Dearing Maya Shwayder
WBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn average gallon of regular gas recently...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Gas Prices
WNAW

Are We Good or Bad Tippers Here in Massachusetts?

I ask because I read a recent report that said Americans aren’t tipping as much as they used to. With the economy the way it is right now, and gas prices and inflation hitting everyone hard, I’m not surprised. During the start of the pandemic, many people, myself...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Drivers React to Biden's Proposed Gas Tax Holiday Amid ‘Crazy' Prices

Drivers are desperate for a deal on gas as prices seem to have settled in at about $5 a gallon. “It’s getting outrageous,” small business owner Brandon Yemma said. President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September. That would save drivers 18 cents per gallon on regular fuel and 24 cents a gallon on diesel.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NECN

6,778 New Breakthrough COVID Cases in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials have reported another 6,778 new breakthrough COVID cases over the last week, and 43 new deaths in people with breakthrough cases. The breakthrough case numbers -- infections in people who have been vaccinated – include 172 more vaccinated people hospitalized over the period, Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials said Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Study finds Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is the smartest state in the U.S., according to a recent study from PennStakes.com. The study, which analyzed several components such as IQ’s and SAT scores, revealed that Massachusetts scored 93.9 out of 100 in the smartest state index score. The state also had the second-highest IQ ranking just behind New Hampshire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy