ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

ABC11 reporter making a big move from Raleigh to Los Angeles TV market

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

ABC11 reporter Tim Pulliam is leaving after six and a half years at the station for a move to ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Pulliam made the announcement on social media on Monday. His last day at the station is Thursday, June 23.

Both ABC11/WTVD and ABC7/KABC are ABC-owned television stations, which are owned by the Walt Disney Company. ABC7 is the West Coast flagship of the Disney-owned stations.

Los Angeles is the No. 2 television market in the United States, according to Nielsen DMA rankings. The Raleigh-Durham market is at #24 in the most recent rankings.

A year ago, ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Belll left for a position at Disney’s East Coast flagship station, WABC / ABC7 in New York, the top ranked market in the U.S.

ABC11 co-anchor Andrea Blanford left the station — and the news industry — last month, to spend more time with family. Reporter Jonah Kaplan left the station in March.

NC native, award-winning journalist

Pulliam has a strong connection to the community he has covered while working at WTVD. He’s a North Carolina native who grew up in Roxboro, in Person County, just north of Durham.

While at ABC11 , he has covered breaking news, politics, race, culture, natural disasters and more, and has filled in on the anchor desk.

He graduated from Winston-Salem State University and earned a master’s degree in communications and media studies from Johns Hopkins University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7pDu_0gIV3uuC00
ABC11 / WTVD reporter Tim Pulliam. Tim Pulliam

Pulliam has won multiple awards, including being named 2017’s TV Reporter of the Year for North and South Carolina by the Associated Press/Radio Television Digital News Association. Last year he was nominated for a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for his reporting on the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, NC.

Before his time at WTVD, Pulliam worked at WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., at Raycom Media in Columbia, S.C., and at WWAY in Wilmington, N.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vw7fK_0gIV3uuC00
WTVD reporter Tim Pulliam was named 2017 TV Reporter of the Year for North and South Carolina during the Associated Press/Radio Television Digital News Association awards ceremony in Charlotte. Pulliam submitted a compilation of stories that showcased his work at ABC11.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxboro, NC
City
Wilmington, CA
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
State
North Carolina State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
California Entertainment
City
Jacksonville, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raycom Media#Wabc#Television#Abc11 Wtvd#Abc7 Kabc#The Walt Disney Company#Nielsen Dma#Raleigh Durham#Wabc Abc7#Johns Hopkins University
FOX8 News

StarMed giving away free baby formula in Winston-Salem; giveaways planned for Greensboro, Asheville, Raleigh

(WGHP) — Mothers have been struggling to find baby formula for months. That’s why StarMed is working to make things a little easier. Charlotte-based healthcare provider StarMed is hosting free formula giveaways across North Carolina. They have already held giveaways in Hickory and Kannapolis. On Thursday, they’re in Winston-Salem and plan to be in Asheville […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Raleigh businesses offering $4 meals during summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Break dance competition coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A prestigious break dancing competition is coming to the City of Oaks. Thursday, June 23, b-boys and b-girls will battle one another in the Red Bull BC One Raleigh Cypher with the hope of advancing to the next stage of the competition in Orlando, Florida. What...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
523
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy