ABC11 reporter making a big move from Raleigh to Los Angeles TV market

ABC11 reporter Tim Pulliam is leaving after six and a half years at the station for a move to ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Pulliam made the announcement on social media on Monday. His last day at the station is Thursday, June 23.

Both ABC11/WTVD and ABC7/KABC are ABC-owned television stations, which are owned by the Walt Disney Company. ABC7 is the West Coast flagship of the Disney-owned stations.

Los Angeles is the No. 2 television market in the United States, according to Nielsen DMA rankings. The Raleigh-Durham market is at #24 in the most recent rankings.

A year ago, ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Belll left for a position at Disney’s East Coast flagship station, WABC / ABC7 in New York, the top ranked market in the U.S.

ABC11 co-anchor Andrea Blanford left the station — and the news industry — last month, to spend more time with family. Reporter Jonah Kaplan left the station in March.

NC native, award-winning journalist

Pulliam has a strong connection to the community he has covered while working at WTVD. He’s a North Carolina native who grew up in Roxboro, in Person County, just north of Durham.

While at ABC11 , he has covered breaking news, politics, race, culture, natural disasters and more, and has filled in on the anchor desk.

He graduated from Winston-Salem State University and earned a master’s degree in communications and media studies from Johns Hopkins University.

ABC11 / WTVD reporter Tim Pulliam. Tim Pulliam

Pulliam has won multiple awards, including being named 2017’s TV Reporter of the Year for North and South Carolina by the Associated Press/Radio Television Digital News Association. Last year he was nominated for a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award for his reporting on the shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, NC.

Before his time at WTVD, Pulliam worked at WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., at Raycom Media in Columbia, S.C., and at WWAY in Wilmington, N.C.