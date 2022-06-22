ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC hospitals made record profits during pandemic with taxpayer dollars, report says

By Teddy Rosenbluth
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cK9Bx_0gIV3jRR00

North Carolina’s largest health care systems made record profits during the pandemic thanks to billions of dollars in relief funds, according to a report from the Department of State Treasurer.

Seven health systems — Duke Health, UNC Health, Novant Health, Atrium Health, WakeMed, Vidant Health and Cone Health — reported $5.2 billion in net profits in 2021, the report says. All but one of these health systems had higher net profits than before the pandemic.

Together, those health systems accepted $1.5 billion in federal relief funds and $1.6 billion in advanced payments for future procedures from Medicare, often at the expense of rural hospitals in need, the report says.

Spokespeople for several of the named health systems said federal funds did not come close to covering what the hospitals spent on pandemic expenses.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, state officials said many of the state’s large, wealthier hospitals could have weathered the pandemic without federal funds.

Ge Bai, a professor of accounting at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School who worked on the analysis, said this report revealed that North Carolinians are hit with a “double whammy.” First, she said, taxpayer dollars are given to hospitals that aren’t in need of the financial support. Then, she said, those health systems use the money to engage in mergers and acquisitions, allowing them to raise health care costs.

The federal government distributed money from the health care bailout program based on hospital revenue — not hospital need — awarding most of the funds to large health care systems that already had billions of dollars in cash and financial investments.

“As the wealthy systems gobbled up the lion’s share of COVID relief dollars among North Carolina hospitals, rural and disadvantaged hospitals starved,” the report says.

When the large health systems accepted billions from Medicare, most of the hospitals had enough money to operate for more than half a year without making any revenue.

Meanwhile, independent physicians and representatives from rural counties said small health care providers are struggling to stay afloat, putting them at risk of being acquired.

Rep. Allen McNeill, a Republican from Randolph County, said his community has struggled over the last decade to keep its local hospitals open.

“Our large health care system is getting rich while rural hospitals are closed,” he said.

The report also argues that hospital spending on charity care did not keep pace with profits.

The report notes that a third of the state’s hospitals spent less on providing free care for under-insured patients in 2020 while some hospitals intensified practices like suing patients over medical debt and encouraging patients to open medical credit cards with high interest rates.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell called on the seven hospital systems to pledge to spend more on charity care and curb price inflation.

“You should care about the massive transfer of wealth that is going on in this state from the citizens to these multibillion-dollar nonprofits,” he said. “They made $12 billion on the backs of taxpayers.”

Atrium Health

Atrium Health in Charlotte received the largest sum of federal COVID relief funds of any health system in the state.

Still, the report found that the system reported $1.2 billion in net profits in 2021. The report also found that the system’s cash and investments grew 34% after the hospital accepted COVID relief, from $7 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2021.

Dan Fogleman, a spokesperson for Atrium Health, said the the relief funds Atrium received only covered a fraction of what the health system lost as a result of the pandemic.

“It’s troubling that health systems like Atrium Health are being attacked while we are still caring for communities that are recovering from the pandemic,” he said.

He said the funds allowed the system to avoid layoffs, pay for PPE, provide mass vaccinations and community testing, increase beds and ventilators, and keep rural hospitals in their system open.

In October 2020, Atrium Health finished a merger with Wake Forest Baptist Health and in July 2021 finalized a deal to acquire a Georgia hospital system.

The report noted that Atrium’s profits would have been even higher in 2021, had they not completed the $220 million merger.

“One of my co-researchers made a comment (about) this particular entity that it really resembled a hedge fund with a hospital attached to it,” said Marilyn Bartlett, a senior policy fellow at the National Academy for State Health Policy’s Center of Health System Costs.

Duke Health

In 2021, Duke Health reported a 41% net profit margin, which the report noted is higher than that of most industries, including tobacco and investment banking.

The majority of this profit came from profits on the stock market, private equity and taxpayer-funded relief, not patient care, according to the report.

Even though the pandemic halved the health system’s operating revenue, the report said Duke Health did not suffer financially due to successful investments in the stock market.

In a statement, Duke Health officials said while the relief funds helped ease the financial impacts of the pandemic, they have not completely offset the lost revenues and additional expenses associated with responding to the pandemic.

“It is worth noting that Duke Health did not lay off or furlough any staff members despite the significant disruptions in normal business operations and the extraordinary demands presented by the pandemic,” the statement read.

UNC Health

According to the report, UNC recorded a record net profit of $891.1 million and a net profit margin of 18% in 2021.

The health system received $145.4 million from COVID relief funds and $305 million in advanced payments from Medicare, the report said.

Alan Wolf, a spokesperson for the health system, said several of the rural hospitals in the UNC Health network would have struggled to remain open if not for federal pandemic relief funds.

“The Treasurer’s charged and misleading report paints a baseless picture of excess relief funds as ‘profit,’” he said.

Wolf also said the report “seems to intentionally obscure” the fact that UNC Health has paid the federal government back $305 million in advance Medicare payments.

Novant Health

Novant Health “thrived financially during the pandemic,” according to the report.

Between 2019 and 2020, the health system saw record growth in its investments. Even as patient revenue declined in 2020, the analysis found that the health system still made $382.2 million in net profits.

A spokesperson for Novant Health said the system used federal funds to open testing centers, vaccination clinics and respiratory assessment clinics. They said those funds also helped make up for the loss in care volumes seen during the pandemic.

“Like other hospitals throughout the country, we still are experiencing a healthcare crisis — one that stems from a strained and overwhelmed system dealing with staffing shortages in nearly all areas of care, driving labor expenses higher and profit margins lower,” the spokesperson said.

WakeMed

In 2021, WakeMed Health’s $136 million net profit was nearly three times the size of its 2019 profit, according to the report.

Out of the seven health systems named in the report, WakeMed Health received the least federal relief money.

Kristin Kelly, a spokesperson for WakeMed, said the pandemic affected almost every aspect of hospital operation and revenue.

“Operational funds were used to pay for higher cost resources like PPE and medical supplies, medications, COVID testing, vaccine infrastructure, and rising labor demands — all necessary expenses to support patient care, safety, and staff needs during the pandemic,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
WFAE

Seven North Carolina hospital systems had record profits during COVID, report says

North Carolina’s largest hospital systems made record profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report said seven hospital systems — Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke Health, Novant Health, UNC Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed — made a combined $5.2 billion in net profits in 2021. The systems, according to the report, also received a combined $1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief money.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
FOX8 News

North Carolina doctor indicted for federal fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A U.S. attorney says a North Carolina doctor has been indicted in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal programs of more than $11 million. Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Sudipta Mazumder of Charlotte is charged with six […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Folwell
FOX8 News

North Carolina’s Medicaid expansion talks take on some key changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Winston-Salem) convened the House Health Committee on Thursday to consider Medicaid expansion in a way that he said in the meeting would help rural health care. That had been Lambeth’s plan last year, when he helped author a bill that the Senate ultimately passed with some […]
WLOS.com

'Very, very pressing matter' NC bill seeks to 'de-weaponize' medical debt

WLOS — A North Carolina bill seeks to "de-weaponize" medical debt. According to the Urban Institute, more than a third of the state’s population was in collections for medical debt at the end of 2020. House Bill 1039, also called the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, seeks to "set...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health System#Atrium Health#Medicare Payments#Duke Health#Unc Health#Novant Health#Vidant Health#Cone Health#North Carolinians
my40.tv

Conceal carry ruling not likely to impact NC, professor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A landmark ruling by the U.S Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive concealed carry law. New York state’s law dates to 1913 and requires people to demonstrate “proper cause” — an actual need to carry the weapon — to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WEKU

North Carolina considers new laws to 'de-weaponize' medical debt and protect patients

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Erin Williams-Reavis faced a $3,500 surgery bill, the hospital offered to let her pay in $300 monthly installments. It was too much, said Williams-Reavis, 44, who lives in Greensboro, about an hour west of the state capital. Her hours as a personal assistant had been cut, and she and her husband were behind on bills, even requesting a forbearance on their mortgage.
HEALTH
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
523
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy