ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Jaime’s Local Love: Homage Coffee House

By Jaime Cerreta
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Homage Coffee House is a local, family-owned plant-based coffee shop in downtown Glendale. Owners Michael and Melissa Perez always dreamed of owning a “mom and pop shop” but weren’t sure what the business would be or when they would do it. When the pandemic hit,...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman Pays It Forward to Mesa Swim instructor

Advanced Materials Technology is a Chandler-based, family-owned, full-service machine shop. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C. field trip. Nearly 300 teachers and students get to spend four days in the nation's capital, thanks to the Cardinals and State Farm. Jaime's Local Love: Homage Coffee House. Updated: Jun....
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Glendale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix New Times

An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Coming to Scottsdale

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa Dobson Dolphins swimming all day to raise money for the team

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Dobson Dolphins swim team in Mesa has been splashing strong for 42 years and today, they’re hosting a swimathon fundraiser in order to raise money for their team. You might not know it, but Arizona’s Family meteorologist Ian Schwartz was once on the swim team and later on, coached the team!
Greyson F

Cheap Phoenix-Based Spaghetti Restaurant Now Open

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Vegan#Government Jobs#Chocolate Chip Cookie#Food Drink#Coffee Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cbs#Homage Coffee House
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Possible near-abduction worries local mom

A disturbing incident involving her teen daughter and a friend is prompting an Ahwatukee mom to warn parents to teach their kids to be careful when they’re out in the neighborhood. Just after midnight on June 8, her 19-year-old daughter and a friend were the last to leave a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Award-Winning Chef Opens New Restaurant in Town

Enjoy a world class meal at a new restaurant.Sebastian Comen Photography/Unsplash. For anyone that has been looking for a new fine dining experience in metro Phoenix, and maybe lounge out by a pool at the same time, a new restaurant has opened up inside the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is here to satisfy those cravings.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona wildland firefighter loses home, dogs in fire

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phoenix New Times

Chill Out at These 6 Great Spots for Shave Ice

Not to be confused with commonplace snow cones made of ground-up ice, shave ice is infinitely finer, fluffier, and way more like the texture of real snow. Instead of the syrup just sinking to the bottom, these mountains of soft, layered ice keep the flavors suspended for sweetness in every bite. Some come with extra drizzles and dashes for added taste, texture, and zing.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler pub serves up authentic Irish fare

Since opening in March 2003, Fibber Magees in Chandler has been the East Valley’s destination place for anyone in search of an authentic Irish pub and fare. “One of the reasons we feel we can claim to be authentic is we got some Irish ownership,” bragged owner and General Manager Matt Brennan, one of four managing partners.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hugging therapy dog among several found after being stolen for weeks

CHANDLER, AZ — Nearly a dozen dogs were stolen from an animal rescuer's home, but since then, all have been returned except for two thanks to the relentless search efforts from animal lovers across the Valley. One of the dogs stolen was a well-known Malinois Shepherd named Leah. Upon...
Greyson F

Restaurant Closes Down After Almost 3 Years

Another restaurant in metro Phoenix has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant is an uphill battle, to begin with, but the last few years have only made things worse. From pandemic closures to the difficulty in landing employees, restaurants around the Valley have struggled. However, health food restaurants have seen additional hurdles to jump, mostly due to the rising cost of goods. Because locating and harvesting ethically grown produce that abides by various health standards (such as being organic or locally grown), it has forced prices at these particular restaurants to increase even further than the competition. For many restaurants, it’s simply too many issues to handle, and that is exactly what has happened with a local fresh restaurant that has now officially called it quits.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy