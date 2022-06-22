ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman attempting to cross Brooklyn street fatally struck by vehicle: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLNjT_0gIV3e1o00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Officials are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a Brooklyn street earlier this week, authorities said.

On Monday, June 20, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Flatlands Avenue, in the vicinity of Ralph Avenue, in Canarsie.

Upon arrival, officers observed 25-year-old Vorda Begum lying on the roadway with head and body trauma.

EMS transported Begum to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2014 Ford Focus, operated by a 25-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Flatlands Avenue, when it struck Begum east of Ralph Avenue, as she attempted to cross Flatlands Avenue, mid-block.

The operator of the Ford Focus remained on the scene and was not injured.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Subway Surfer Hits Head, Suffers Severe Trauma in NYC Accident: Cops

A 15-year-old suspected subway surfer suffered severe head trauma in a rush-hour accident aboard a 7 train in Queens Thursday and remained hospitalized in critical condition early Friday, police said. Cops say they think the boy, who is from the same borough, was riding on top of a southbound train...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Accident#Vorda#Ems#Brookdale Hospital#Ford Focus
News 12

Police: Man smashes 18 cars with stolen vehicle in Brooklyn

Police made an arrest Thursday involving a man smashing 18 parked cars in Brooklyn. Authorities say the accident took place at 4:30 a.m. along 21st Avenue and 21st Drive. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mario Casanova, was using a 2016 Mac truck during the time of the incident. Casanova is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Two female teens stabbed in Bronx park assault: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

More Than 30 Cars Vandalized in Bizarre NYC Spree: Cops

Police are investigating more than 30 vehicle break-ins in a single Queens community overnight, authorities said Thursday. Dozens of windows were broken on vehicles parked overnight near Mount Zion Cemetery on Queens Boulevard between 51st and 58th streets, the NYPD confirmed. Others were damaged by 47th and Roosevelt, officials said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer hurt in Brooklyn shooting, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD detective was injured in a shooting Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., police said. During a press conference at the scene at Saratoga and Pitkin avenues, officials said the detective and another officer were patrolling in a marked NYPD vehicle when shots rang out. NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy