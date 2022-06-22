Woman attempting to cross Brooklyn street fatally struck by vehicle: NYPD

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Officials are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a Brooklyn street earlier this week, authorities said.

On Monday, June 20, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on Flatlands Avenue, in the vicinity of Ralph Avenue, in Canarsie.

Upon arrival, officers observed 25-year-old Vorda Begum lying on the roadway with head and body trauma.

EMS transported Begum to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2014 Ford Focus, operated by a 25-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Flatlands Avenue, when it struck Begum east of Ralph Avenue, as she attempted to cross Flatlands Avenue, mid-block.

The operator of the Ford Focus remained on the scene and was not injured.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.