Edgewater, NJ

Rapper Lil Tjay issued urgent PSA in shock Instagram post only hours before being shot and rushed to hospital

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
 2 days ago
RAPPER Lil Tjay issued an urgent public service announcement in an Instagram post just hours before he was reportedly shot.

The New York native took to social media before he was struck by gunfire and underwent emergency surgery, according to TMZ.

Lil TJay native took to social media before he was reportedly shot Credit: Getty
Lil TJay shared this on his Instagram story Credit: Instagram

Lil Tjay took to his Instagram story to write: "PSA - Just because you've been around a person doesn't make you entitled to the fruits of that persons labor

"Envy Is At An All Time High Be Safe Outchea."

Hours before sharing his PSA, Lil Tjay - who has more than 7million followers on Instagram - shared a screenshot of Ye Ali's Twitter post, reading: "i watch who puts on for me without me asking.

"those tha 1's who can ask me 4 anything."

His Instagram posts came just hours before the Run It Up rapper was shot just after midnight Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey, TMZ reports.

An active search for the shooting suspect is now underway by Edgewater police, according to reports.

Sources revealed to TMZ that Lil Tjay is currently undergoing emergency surgery; however, the extent of his injuries is unknown.

According to TMZ, there were two shootings in the Edgewater area - one at a Chipotle restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon gas station.

The victim at the Chipotle was shot several times, while the other victim at the Exxon was only shot once, sources told the outlet.

TMZ has identified the victim shot at Chiptole as Lil Tjay - the second gunshot victim remains unknown.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office said the major crimes unit and Edgewater PD are investigating both shootings.

Lil Tjay rose to fame in 2018 following the release of his hit single Resume, which quickly gained the attention of Columbia Records - whom he signed with later that year.

The New York native has collaborated with several high-profile rappers, including Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Tyga, Saweetie and Offset, among others.

One week before the shooting, Lil TJay posted a 21-second clip on Instagram of himself rapping his song Stressed.

The musician captioned the post: "Dis gon be a good summer…😩💙🌤~STRESSED."

The video was shared on June 8 and has since obtained more than 900,000 views.

Shock waves

News of Lil Tjay's shooting sent shock waves through the rap world, as fans quickly shared their prayers on social media.

One fan tweeted: "Praying for lil tjay, hopefully he’s gonna make it.

"He’s got so much left to give to the world, I’m tired of browsing the Internet and finding rappers with mad potential getting lost because someone shot em."

A second fan wrote: "Pray for Lil Tjay man we can’t lose him too 💔🙏🏽."

"Pray for Lil Tjay 💔😔 Hope you make it bro 💔," wrote another person.

Lil Tjay rose to fame following the release of his hit single Resume Credit: Getty
Lil Tjay signed with Columbia Records after releasing his single Resume Credit: Getty
The extent of Lil TJay's injuries have not been revealed Credit: Getty

