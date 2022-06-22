Shots Fired at RV Park in Silt

SILT, Colo. ( KREX ) — On Tuesday evening at approximately 7:30 PM, Garfield County Deputies responded to an assault call at the Heron’s Nest RV Park and Campground located in Silt, Colorado. Initially, the assault involved a physical altercation between two men but after the first altercation, one of the men retrieved a handgun and began firing.

Garfield County Deputies arrived on the scene at 7:48 PM and within three minutes had already taken the shooter into custody. George Locke was the suspect taken into custody and later transferred to the Garfield County Jail. In an effort to secure the scene and gather evidence, deputies, as well as Sheriff Investigators, remained on the scene at 32956 River Frontage Road in Silt.

At this time there are no reports of any injured persons have been received and there is no known threat to the community.

