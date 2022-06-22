ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City Hall Notebook: What's next for partisan primaries; what happens to Swearengen's seat?

By Samuel Hardiman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGecv_0gIV3U9Q00

Memphis City Councilman Martavius Jones quietly tabled his own ordinance Tuesday and delayed a climactic vote on partisan elections until at least August.

The City Council had been scheduled to take the third and final vote on the referendum ordinance that would've asked voters in November if they wanted to implement partisan primaries and elections.

The bill appeared poised to fail at the Council's June 7 meeting but was delayed for two weeks. Faced with uncertain passage again Tuesday, Jones, the sponsor, opted to table the ordinance, which gives him the flexibility of bringing it back at any time.

"I had a couple of conversations with some community people who want to have some discussions about it.... I haven't had the opportunity to flesh things out with them. It could garner more support. That's the indicator that I've received. We just haven't had an opportunity to have those meetings," Jones said.

Jones said he would bring the ordinance off the table at one of the Council's two meetings in August.

If Swearengen leaves council, what happens to seat

Memphis City Council Chairwoman Jamita Swearengen did not want to take the August general election for granted Tuesday. The Democratic nominee for Shelby Circuit Court Clerk declined to comment on what would happen if she's elected Aug. 4.

"I have accomplished one round and have another to go," Swearengen said. "I don't know. We have to see if I'm elected. Because if I'm not elected, I'll be here until 2023."

Swearengen faces Soheila Kail, a Republican from Germantown in the general election. And while the councilwoman didn't want to tempt fate Tuesday, the consensus around Memphis City Hall is that the 13-member body is going to have a vacancy soon.

The Memphis City Charter lays out a specific procedure for filling a vacancy, the body either appoints a replacement who serves until the seat can be filled or there is a special election at the next available county general election.

That's where things get interesting. The county general election is Aug. 4. The next general election is the state and federal general election Nov. 8. That would, potentially, give the City Council time to set a special election for the vacant District 4 seat.

District 4 covers the southern stretches of Cooper-Young, Orange Mound and most of South Memphis — getting into the Elliston Heights, Prospect Park and Alcy-Ball neighborhoods with the western border largely being Elvis Presley Boulevard. It also stretches east along Interstate 240 and Nonconnah Creek until it touches District 3 near the intersection of Mount Moriah Road and American Way.

MPD gets small sum for 'mass-casualty' incident

The City Council accepted about $13,000 in federal grant funds for a mass casualty incident. It left some, including the Memphis Holler Twitter account, wondering when there was a mass-casualty incident.

MPD Assistant Chief Shawn Jones said it was reimbursement for overtime incurred when the police department sent 50 officers to Collierville when a gunman opened fire at a Kroger last September.

Samuel Hardiman covers Memphis city government and politics for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached by email at samuel.hardiman@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter at @samhardiman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: City Hall Notebook: What's next for partisan primaries; what happens to Swearengen's seat?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. assessor calls for limited housing rentals in Memphis and suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Within the past two years, property in Shelby County has become extremely attractive to outside real estate investors. Over 7,000 single-family homes were purchased by outside investors in Shelby County in the last two years, limiting the supply of affordable housing for first-time homebuyers. Now, the Lagrange...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Ceremonial signing of truth in sentencing bill Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans who commit certain violent crimes will have to serve their entire sentence once a new law goes in affect July first. Two of the state’s top Republicans, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton will be in the Bluff City Thursday, for a “ceremonial signing” of the state’s Truth In Sentencing bill.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Memphis, TN
Elections
actionnews5.com

Memphis Chamber President to step down, successor named

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Beverly Robertson will step down before the end of 2022. The board of directors voted Ted Townsend as Robertson’s successor. Townsend currently serves as the chief economic development officer. Robertson will leave the chamber in December 2022 after...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Memphis City Council#Prospect Park#Election Local#The City Council#Democratic#Shelby Circuit Court
foodmanufacturing.com

Memphis Sandwich Shop Violated Child Labor Laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The operator of a Memphis Schlotzsky’s restaurant endangered minor-aged workers, the U.S. Department of Labor found after an investigation into a 16-year-old worker’s thumb injury. The department’s Wage and Hour Division found Schlotzsky’s Deli & Byung OG NA – operating as Schlotzky’s Deli of...
MEMPHIS, TN
shelby-news.com

Gas leaks detected in Germantown, Collierville

On Tuesday, Germantown was one of three Shelby County locations in which residents recently reported a strong odor of natural gas. Memphis Light, Gas and Water representatives said that they would “perform routine maintenance involving mercaptan at three natural gas facilities on June 22.”. The aroma was detected at...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Troubled cemetery racks up complaints, more than $70K in fines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has fined StoneMor-owned cemeteries at a higher rate since the Problem Solvers started covering their issues, according to a WREG analysis of state documents. When the Problem Solvers first met Eddie Hayslett in the summer of 2021, he was mourning his late wife and having […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
tennesseelookout.com

Memphis Light, Gas and Water suspends disconnections through heat wave

As Tennessee residents endure the second week of a heat wave, Memphis’ utility provider announced the agency will not suspend services for residents who fail to pay their bills. On Tuesday, Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s president and CEO J.T. Young addressed Memphis City Council members’ concerns and added...
MEMPHIS, TN
bartlett-express.com

Simmons pulls out of Bartlett mayor’s race

Alderman Bobby Simmons announced Monday, June 13, that he is dropping out of the race for Bartlett mayor. Simmons said he spoke to his daughters recently, including a daughter who lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, and they urged him not to continue seeking the office because of the stress the job will entail.
BARTLETT, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having

Since the beginning of time, relationships between humans have existed in many other forms and fashions other than monogamous, heterosexual affiliations.  Until recently, however, those relationships were not equally recognized from a legal perspective or carried the same weight of acceptance from a broad portion of society.  The strides that have been made over the […] The post Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Rising Memphis-area rent may be here to stay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis and across the nation, call it a sign of the time for tenants as rent increases and soars through the roof. Carter Group Realtors manages about 50 apartment units. Owner Steven R. Ford said he knows many Memphians are struggling and they have avoided passing on excessive rent hikes. “When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A Southaven family is struggling following a recent health diagnosis. They’re trying to catch up on bills and could use some help. When Anna and William Hill discovered a neighbor across the street was having health issues, they knew they needed to step up. “It’s our neighbors, Lacy and Jerry Martin. He had been […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy