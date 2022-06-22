The 901: Memphis-area company combats labor force shortage with virtual reality training

Good morning, Memphis, where the National Weather Service forecasted us to hit triple digit temperatures today — bringing some hazards for those venturing or even working outside.

But, first, workforce shortages have become a common refrain in the past few years with skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and construction workers becoming increasingly harder to find, our Corinne Kennedy reports in her story for subscribers.

This shortage has forced to places like Patton Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning to hire young, greener technicians who need more training. But, in the past several years of implementing virtual reality training, owner Shawn Patton said the company has seen amazing results.

Corinne shows us how VR training has been a success in other fields as well.

Summer heatwave continues, along with other hazards

The National Weather Service in Memphis forecasted temperatures to stick around the mid to upper 90s until Thursday with highs up to 100 degrees through Saturday, our Lucas Finton reports.

Although likely to be a dry week, meteorologist with the NWS in Memphis Samantha Brown said there will be a chance of showers over the weekend and possibly into next week. However, she said the Mid-South is likely to continue its hot streak and she does not expect those showers to cool the area down much.

But the heat is not the only worry, as the Shelby County Health Department has issued a "Code Orange" air quality warning for ozone levels Tuesday. Ozone levels at this level are most harmful to sensitive groups, such as those with lung conditions and children.

How Title IX forced universities to get comfortable with women in the room

Coming up on the 50th anniversary of the breakthrough Title IX legislation, there’s plenty to celebrate and plenty still to scrutinize,

Not once does the 37-word Title IX legislation mention sports: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

But its impact has opened athletic doors that were previously locked shut, although progress has come in small, sometimes stubborn steps.

Reporters across the South dug deep into the timeline of Title IX; its budgets and benefits; how it’s created equity in high school athletes; if Black women are being left behind in the equity push; and why women coaches are underrepresented in high school sports even after 50 years.

10 Memphis moments in new ‘Elvis’ movie

The new biographical motion picture “Elvis” opens In theaters nationwide Friday.

General audiences hope to be entertained and perhaps enlightened. But in Elvis' adopted hometown of Memphis, we, perhaps hope for more — we want to see Memphis, or at least an Australian recreation thereof, our John Beifuss reports.

John could list many Memphis allusions. But instead he lists a manageable of 10 Memphis moments, references or things to look for in "Elvis."

Realistic scenarios for the Grizzlies during the NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies finished the season as one of the NBA's surprise stories, but now they have to capitalize on that success, our Damichael Cole reports.

The Grizzlies have two first-round picks (22nd and 29th overall) and one second-round pick (47th) in Thursday night's NBA Draft (7 p.m., ESPN). Memphis is in a unique position where it can build on its success by trading up, down or staying put.

Damichael shows us three potential draft scenarios for the Grizzlies in his latest story.

