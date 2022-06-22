ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Beaten-Down SPACs That Finally Look Like Buys

By Michael Byrne
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

As the market has soured on more speculative stocks, especially those that aren't profitable, SPACs in particular have fallen out of favor. Many companies that went public this way are trading well below their IPO prices, and a lot have declined 80% or more from the all-time highs they hit in a frothy market.

Simply put, many of these businesses probably should not have become publicly traded companies, and the market has come to that realization and cast their shares aside. But there are also some promising companies that have been lost in the fray. With a lot of the air now out of the market, we may be arriving at the point where some of these beaten-down former SPACs are worth considering.

There are no absolutes in investing, and just because a company came public via SPAC doesn't mean it can't be a good investment going forward, especially at the right price. So investors can benefit from being cautious but open-minded when looking for opportunities in the SPAC realm. Let's take a look at two that offer intriguing buying opportunities for risk-tolerant investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVMWL_0gIV3DOJ00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Nextdoor Holdings

Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE: KIND) is one of many former SPACs that has fallen 80% from its all-time high, which it set in November . Nextdoor is a neighborhood-focused social network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services across the United States and internationally.

The company has quietly grown to 37 million weekly active users across 11 countries and says that it is now used in one in three U.S. households. CEO Sarah Friar previously served as CFO at Block (then known as Square), which exhibited incredible growth at that time and achieved the type of mass adoption that Nextdoor aspires to attain. The company's localized focus offers a unique advertising opportunity to small and mid-sized local businesses (SMBs) that can hone in on a very specific, localized target market.

Nextdoor has been growing at an impressive rate. In the most recent quarter, it increased revenue by 48% year over year and ARPU (average revenue per user) by 12%, while also growing weekly active users by 33%. The ARPU of $1.39 is growing but still much lower than that of larger social media peers, which shows that there is room for it to grow over time.

It has been a difficult year so far for the stock, but there have been some positive signs recently. A director bought $19 million worth of shares at prices between $3.13 and $3.55 in a large show of insider buying, and the company also announced a share buyback program that authorizes it to buy back up to $100 million worth of shares over the next two years. Both actions can be seen as signals that directors and management believe that the shares are undervalued.

The sell-off of Nextdoor looks like an example of a good company getting thrown out with the bathwater. I view Nextdoor as a buy for risk-tolerant investors (although it is less risky now after the sell-off) thanks to its high-quality management team led by Friar, its unique proposition as a neighborhood-focused social media network, and its growing user count, revenue, and average revenue per user.

2. Owlet

Like Nextdoor, shares of Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) , a digital parenting platform, are also down 80% from their 52-week high.

What is a digital parenting platform? The Utah-based company makes internet-enabled products, which allows parents to monitor their babies' health and sleep metrics. The stock has fallen thanks to the market souring on more speculative stocks. The sell-off was exacerbated when Owlet ran into an issue with the FDA , which ruled that it was marketing its Smart Sock product as a medical device, thus needing FDA approval, which it does not have.

Owlet revised and relaunched it as the Dream Sock and plans on seeking FDA approval for a new version of the Smart Sock. While the products cannot claim to be medical devices, the company says that its platform "aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident," and I think there is value in that aim.

The company is also expanding into new, related products like a "smart crib" and other sleepwear accessories. Products like the Dream Sock and Dream Duo (which packages the Dream Sock with an HD camera) seem well-received by customers and have positive average ratings of 4.5 on Amazon . The company's products are also available at major retailers like Target and Best Buy .

As more digitally native millennials (not to mention zoomers) become parents for the first time, the market for Owlet's internet-enabled, health-monitoring products should continue to expand. Millennials and Gen Zers are used to using internet-connected, wearable devices to check their own heart rate after a run, the number of steps they've taken in a day, and to make phone calls, so it seems likely that using such devices to help take care of new additions to their families will feel like a natural fit.

The current market cap of just $250 million (down from over $1 billion) means that the company is trading at just about three times annualized first-quarter sales, which does not seem prohibitive. Note that the relaunched Dream Sock was not back at all retailers until later in the quarter, so revenue in future quarters could be higher.

Overall, I view Owlet as a speculative investment for risk-tolerant investors, but one that could also pay off thanks to the company's growing fleet of connected products having appeal to new millennial and Gen-Z parents, which will increase as a demographic over time.

Keep an open mind

SPACs have been one of the hardest-hit parts of the market in the current sell-off. Many of them are down deservedly. But investors can find some diamonds in the rough that could pay off over the long term by keeping an open mind and looking for opportunities such as these.

10 stocks we like better than Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Michael Byrne has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Best Buy, Block, Inc., Nextdoor Holdings, Inc., and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

These 3 bank stocks will ‘make fortunes’ from higher rates if the Fed pulls off a soft landing, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors who believe the Federal Reserve can pull off a soft landing should have bank stocks on their shopping list. "If you're like me and you think the Fed can actually do some needle-threading and engineer a not-so-incredibly-hard crash landing, then these companies will make fortunes from higher rates," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Stock#Wearable Devices
The Associated Press

Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies

Kellogg Co., the 116-year-old maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Pringles and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg’s, which also owns plant-based food brand MorningStar Farms, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy