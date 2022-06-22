ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Levi Strauss Stock a Buy?

By Beth McKenna
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Over the last year or so, many consumers have been refreshing their wardrobes as they venture out more often than they did during the earlier parts of the pandemic.

As customers shift their focus to apparel, are shares of iconic denim and casual clothing retailer Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) a buy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LREHy_0gIV32lZ00

Image source: Getty Images.

To help answer this question, let's dig into the company's report for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 (period ended on Feb. 27), which it released in April.

Q1 revenue jumped 22%

Levi's quarterly sales jumped 22% year over year (26% in constant currency) to $1.59 billion. This result beat the $1.55 billion Wall Street consensus estimate.

Below are the segment results. Levi changed its reporting structure starting last quarter to include the "other brands" category. This category includes Dockers and Beyond Yoga, the latter of which Levi acquired in August 2021.

Segment Fiscal Q1 2022 Revenue Change (YOY)
Americas $766 million 26%
Europe $469 million 13%
Asia $258 million 11%
Other brands $98 million 96%*
Total $1.59 billion 22%

Data source: Levi Strauss. YOY = year over year. *Excluding Beyond Yoga, this category grew 44% YOY.

Levi's wholesale channel's sales rose 15% and its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel's sales increased 35% year over year.

Within the DTC channel, company-operated store revenue jumped 48%, and company-operated e-commerce revenue grew 10% year over year. The latter's growth was lower because it was facing a tougher year-ago comparable due to pandemic-driven strength in online shopping.

Global digital revenue rose 16% year over year and accounted for 25% of the quarter's total revenue.

Supply chain constraints resulted in an estimated $60 million in lost sales in the quarter. This number compares to $50 million in lost sales in the prior quarter.

Q1 adjusted EPS rose 35%

Net income under generally accepted accounting principles ( GAAP ) was $196 million, or $0.48 per share, up 37% from the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, net income landed at $189 million, or $0.46 per share, up 35% year over year.

Wall Street had been looking for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42, so the company exceeded this expectation.

Q1 operating cash flow grew 25%

In fiscal Q1, cash generated from operations increased 25% year over year to $86 million.

Levi ended the period with $678 million of cash and cash equivalents, $99 million in short-term investments, and net debt of $248 million.

Fiscal 2022 revenue is expected to grow 11% to 13% year over year

Management reaffirmed the fiscal year 2022 guidance that it issued in the prior quarter. For the year, it expects the following:

  • Revenue of $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion, representing annual growth of 11% to 13%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.56, representing annual growth of about 2% to 6%.

So, is Levi stock a buy?

Levi Strauss turned in a solid fiscal first quarter. A couple of things to particularly like: Adjusted EPS grew faster than revenue, indicating profit margin expanded; and cash generated from operations grew solidly from the year-ago period.

Levi stock is worth watching, but investors should hold off buying it for now, in my view. With inflation surging and what's looking like a solid possibility of a recession on the horizon, consumer discretionary stocks, which include apparel stocks, could further decline. In general, consumer staple stocks (stocks of companies that provide products and services that people need during all economic climates) are better bets now.

10 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Levi Strauss & Co. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi Strauss
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) has plans for a 20-for-1...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Bear Market Projections For Second Half Of 2022 – Mike Swanson

I’m writing this on Sunday and the stock market is closed Monday. Bitcoin is crashing again, though, this weekend as it’s dumping below $20,000. It’s obviously going through a crash and the argument that it was a safe haven or replacement for money, much less a store of value, has been evaporated, as several crypto exchanges this month have suspended customer withdrawals. No one in their right mind would put their money into crypto as a safety position now. They’d be better off burying their money in jars in their backyard or buying gold and putting it away somewhere.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum: Economist Says The Winner Will Be...

The crypto market is in doldrums, stuck at very depressed levels. The sell-off hasn't spared top cryptos as well. An analyst, however, is confident of cryptocurrencies outperforming safe havens and also weighed in with a comparison between the top two digital currencies. What Happened: Among the top cryptos, second-ranked Ethereum...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Dockers#Beyond Yoga#Yoy#Dtc
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Bill Miller Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Will Leave Bitcoin With One Massive Advantage Over ETH

Legendary investor Bill Miller says the upcoming Ethereum (ETH) switch to a proof-of-stake network will saddle Bitcoin (BTC) with one huge advantage over the top altcoin. In a new interview on The Investor’s Podcast Network, the billionaire investor says ETH’s switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism could increase financial inequality, a problem that wouldn’t be found on the top crypto asset by market cap.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

What Exactly Is a Recession?

Predictions of an approaching recession have been heating up, however, it is uncertain when and how hard one might hit. Cheddar News reporter Alex Vuocolo joined Closing Bell to explain what exactly makes up a recession in the first place.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy