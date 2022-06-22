ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans filmmaker wins 2 awards at Tribeca Festival

By Farrah Reed
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans native and Dillard alumni won 2 awards for his documentary Katrina Babies at the Tribeca Festival in New York. Edward Buckles won the Albert Maysles Award for Best New Documentary Director and the festival's first ever Human/Nature Award. Katrina Babies is a project that is...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

The Ultimate ESSENCE Eats Food Guide

A list of some of the food trucks and vendors sure to please your palate at the ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival in New Orleans. When you come to New Orleans, you come with the mindset that you’re going to eat a lot and you’re going to eat very, very well. If you are coming to the Big Easy to check out the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we’re personally going to make sure you eat some of the best food out there. This will especially be the case at the first ESSENCE Eats Food and Wine Festival event, where both food and drink vendors from around the country will seek to please your palate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Black Pride Weekend

Black Pride to Host Weekend Celebration - June 30 through July 3. After almost a full month of partying and a great New Orleans Pride parade, you may be thinking it's high time for a respite from the festivities. Perhaps, we've reached the hour to head inside, take off our rainbow-colored makeup, and recharge for New Orleans' next big celebration. As rejuvenating as that sounds, Black Pride of New Orleans and the LGBTQ community might just beg to differ. The Crescent City's LGBTQ celebration won't be over till the month of June bids adieu, and maybe, then, we can all have a rest. For now, though, Black Pride NOLA is seeking to round out this year's pride extravaganza in a true New Orleans' fashion. Starting June 30 and going nonstop till July 3, Black Pride NOLA will be hosting a weekend packed full of LGBTQ events, graciously asking us all to hold on to our party hats for just a little bit longer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
budgettravel.com

New Orleans Arts District Hotel incl. Weekends - $85

This is no cookie-cutter hotel: not only has this industrial boutique property in the Warehouse District retained its historical charm, but it features a rotating art collection showcasing New Orleans's profound cultural history. Members can score rates as low as $75 per night through September. We've also negotiated exclusive rates for weekends and upgraded rooms offering more space and plenty of natural light.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

Touring a "Vampire" house in New Orleans

I didn’t go to the Beauregard-Keyes House looking for vampires, but they found me there anyway. I wanted to see the house because I love old architecture and Francis Parkinson Keyes, the last owner, was an avid traveler and the author of 50 books, two I’ve read and liked, including the popular “Dinner at Antoine’s.” I didn’t even know about the vampires, but that would have sealed the deal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
New York State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
WDSU

Sazerac Week and Bourbon in the Blue Dinner

NEW ORLEANS — "Ray Charles and Ella Fitzgerald were on that stage, so this is such a historic room." Legendary performers brought 'The Blue Room' at The Roosevelt Hotel to life. From Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra to Ella Fitzgerald and Ray Charles. The venue was also known for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Essence

Ambré On The Importance Of Family, What New Orleans Means To Her, And The New EP, ‘3000°’

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer also premieres the beautifully vibrant visuals for the single, “Wild Life…”. Friday, the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Ambré delivered her love letter to New Orleans. The aptly titled 3000° serves not only as an ode to the legends that have preceded her, but a dedication to her experiences while living in one of the most unique cities in the entire world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Movie Info#Hurricane Katrina#Hbo
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 24-26

This weekend there’s something fun for everyone in the family, beginning with NOLA Family Fun Day. Faubourg Brewing Co. teams up with the Mardi Gras Indian Council to host NOLA FAMILY DAY Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Faubourg Brewing Co., 3501 Jourdan Rd., New Orleans. The event features free live music and local food vendors like Valerie’s Sno-balls and Pee Wee’s Crab Cakes. Performers include Keedy Black, Sporty Brass Band, DJ Fiyo, and Reachell and the Regeneration Band. The first 100 guests will receive free beer. Check out more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Culture Aid NOLA to provide 2,000 Hurricane Kits for New Orleans Families on July 16

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Culture Aid NOLA (CAN), the no-barrier food bank of New Orleans, will provide 2,000 local families with disaster preparedness supplies on July 16 at Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park. Kits including canned water, shelf-stable foods, 5 gallon buckets, baby wipes, trash bags, children’s activity books, and other essential supplies will be available at July Supply. The giveaway will serve both walk-up and drive up guests, and will feature brass bands and DJ’s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
AdWeek

WVUE Anchor Kim Holden Retiring After 34 Years

WVUE anchor Kim Holden is retiring after 34 years. Holden has worked her entire career in her hometown. She announced the news on the New Orleans Fox affiliate’s 5 p.m. newscast on Thursday. “It’s a little overwhelming,” Holden told Nola.com. “This is a huge life change, obviously.”...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Places to go if you need to cool off in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — So many people are looking for relief from the heat. If you are out and about and need somewhere to cool off in Orleans Parish, the city says they do not have any specifically designated cooling centers at this time. Residents can seek shelter during the daytime at the following locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Church attire should reflect our respect for God

Summer is here, which in New Orleans usually means dressing down even more casually than we do at other times of the year. I know the issue of church attire is a sensitive one – especially in an area where it’s hot nine months out of the year. What’s your perspective on how people should dress for Mass?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Loyola University To Rename Residence Hall After Dr. Norman C. Francis

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola is making a permanent honor for Dr. Norman C. Francis. The university will rename its largest residence hall, Carrollton Hall, in honor of Francis who was the university's first Black graduate. This comes as his life story is published in a book published by Hearst titled, “Lift Every Voice: A Celebration of Black Lives.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy