Charleston, SC

My Charleston Weekend: Dance the summer nights away

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcertgoers have a lot to look forward to this weekend, from the inaugural High Tide festival to the return of the Charleston Gospel Choir. Also this weekend, celebrate Charleston Pride with a parade and pool party in downtown Charleston. History buffs can learn about local Revolutionary history at Fort Moultrie's Carolina...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament 'a dream come true' for Charleston boat High Yield

To say there were plenty of of anxious moments for the crew of the Charleston boat High Yield during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament would be a major understatement. It was nearly a week's worth of angst after the anglers landed on the leaderboard on the first day of the rich $5,858,875 tournament fished June 13-18 out of Morehead City, N.C.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Pride hosts annual parade downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston residents celebrated Pride Month on Saturday morning with Charleston Pride’s annual parade in downtown. The Charleston Pride Parade started at Wragg Square to march down King Street. at 9 a.m. Saturday. Floats, trucks, and local organizations paraded down King street in support of Charleston Pride. The annual parade supports the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Annual Charleston Pride Parade happening Saturday morning

The 2022 Charleston Pride Parade will be held Saturday morning at 9-11 a.m. The annual parade held through downtown Charleston will begin promptly at 9 a.m. on Wragg Street at the corner of Ann Street. It will end at King and Market Street. Last month and in June, Park Circle...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Sunday, June 26, 2022

ANDERSON, Jeanne D., 99, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. ANDREWS, Edward L., 84, of Sullivan's Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal's Awendaw Chapel. ANTLEY, Claribel Dawson, 105, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. FIDDIE, Walter McKinley III, 77, of...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Looking to amp up your cardio? If so, Spin843 might be up your alley. Officially open since February, the owners celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Mayor Michael A. Lockliear and Town Councilmembers Latorie Lloyd and Chad Sweatman were in attendance. 📢 Stay in the loop. Sign up for Berkeley County news at […] The post New Spin Studio In Moncks Corner Celebrates Grand Opening appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston nonprofit offers homeless a job and a place to live

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. New agency partners with apartments to offer homeless a job and a place to live. A new national...
CHARLESTON, SC
thelocalpalate.com

The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
LIFESTYLE
islandeyenews.com

Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Repticon returns to the Lowcountry this weekend

LADSON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - If you love reptiles, the place to be this weekend will be Exchange Park in Ladson. This show features live animals from around the world and pets and pet products direct from the experts at amazing prices you won’t find anywhere else. You can...
LADSON, SC
The Daily South

7 Things to Do in Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Follow winding, oak-shaded roads 25 miles southwest of downtown Charleston's cobblestone streets and celebrated restaurant scene, and you'll find yourself on Kiawah Island. Carved by the Kiawah River on one side and fronting the Atlantic Ocean on the other, the barrier island is a true escape. Here, nature reigns supreme: ten miles of beaches roll out along the Atlantic; cicadas form their own sort of soundtrack; and lights-out is often determined by the sea turtles' nesting season. Even so, there's plenty to do for travelers who like their time in nature punctuated with good food, luxurious creature comforts, and a frozen drink in hand. Here are seven things to do in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Why Balloon Therapy Charleston is the only therapy you need for happiness – Meet Charleston Newest Party Stop

This month, a new sensation is arriving in Charleston that will be sure to send you flying up to the clouds. Balloon Therapy Charleston is a concept in happiness and smiles. Whether you are planning a birthday for your beautiful child, wedding, bachelorette, sporting event, festival, conference, housewarming, engagement, themed party, adult prom, grand opening or just love custom balloons that represent the true you, this is the place to be. A partnership with Balloon Therapy Charleston is a partnership in smiles.
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

Community rallies in support of Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from around the Lowcountry gathered at Burke High School Thursday to clear the school’s name after they said it was unfairly cast in a negative light thanks to the actions of an alumni. After former Burke athlete Deljavon Simmons (31) was arrested for...
CHARLESTON, SC

